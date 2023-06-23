Small boat arrivals this month higher than June 2022

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Small boat arrivals this month higher than June 2022

By Press Association
Some 3,303 people have been detected crossing the Channel in small boats so far this month (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Some 3,303 people have been detected crossing the Channel in small boats so far this month (Gareth Fuller/PA)

The number of Channel crossings by people in small boats so far this month is now higher than the number for June last year, figures show.

Some 312 people were detected making the crossing on Thursday, the Home Office said.

It brings the cumulative number for the month to 3,303: higher than the 3,140 recorded across all of June 2022.

POLITICS Migrants
(PA Graphics)

Total arrivals in 2023 now stands at a provisional figure of 10,913.

Some 45,755 people were detected making the crossing during 2022.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has named stopping crossings by small boats one of his five priorities for the year, along with cutting NHS waiting lists, growing the economy, halving inflation and reducing the national debt.

Eight boats were detected on Thursday, which suggests an average of around 39 people crossed the Channel per boat.

The total number of arrivals so far this year remains below the equivalent number at this point last year.

Just over 11,800 people had made the crossing by June 22 2022 – nearly 1,000 higher than the 10,913 detected so far in 2023.

More from The Courier

McKay was sentenced at the High Court in Glasgow.
Rapist from Fife who skipped trial due to lost bus ticket is finally jailed
To go with story by Rebecca Baird. Parliamo preview Picture shows; Parliamo band members. na. Supplied by Lauren Kellie Date; 21/02/2023
Perth indie rockers Parliamo to storm Silverburn Festival after Otherlands let-down
A view of the front of the old jail - now a house - in North Queensferry
Former Fife jail with stunning views of Forth bridges up for sale
St Catherine's Square, Perth.
Man charged with attempted murder of on-duty police officer in Perth
General view of Treasures Tearoom in Arbroath
Customers left 'heartbroken' as Arbroath tearoom to close
Perth Academy prom 2023 -Laura Reid, Jess Short, Sophie Jackson and Millie Hilton Lamb.
Proms in pictures: Perth Academy Class of 2023
To go with story by Rebecca Baird. R Baird pill column Picture shows; R Baird pill column. na. Supplied by DC Thomson/Shutterstock Date; 22/06/2023
REBECCA BAIRD: The pill is turning me into a lunatic - and every woman…
Ian Murray is looking forward to the challenge on grass surfaces. Image: SNS.
Ian Murray explains the benefits of Raith Rovers playing four friendlies away from home
Seth Patrick starring for Brechin City. Image: Brechin City FC
Seth Patrick tipped to add 'new dimension' to Brechin City squad as boss Andy…
Ross Sinclair will have another goalkeeper to compete with at St Johnstone.
St Johnstone boss Steven MacLean will sign goalkeeper for straight shoot-out with Ross Sinclair