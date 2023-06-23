Shapps signals U-turn on imposing hydrogen levy on household bills

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

Shapps signals U-turn on imposing hydrogen levy on household bills

By Press Association
Energy Security Secretary Grant Shapps has said households will be spared a net zero levy (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Energy Security Secretary Grant Shapps has said households will be spared a net zero levy (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Hard-pressed householders will not have to pay more on their energy bills to fund production of hydrogen, Grant Shapps has indicated.

An annual levy was expected to be introduced in 2025, through the Government’s Energy Bill going through Parliament, to cover the cost gap between producing low-carbon hydrogen and polluting fossil fuels.

But signalling a coming U-turn, the Energy Security Secretary said he opposed a direct charge on the bills of energy consumers, already saddled with hefty costs.

It comes amid persistently high inflation and after a shock interest rate hike threatened more pain for struggling households.

Mr Shapps told the Telegraph: “What we need to do is make sure that, A, we can get our hydrogen industry up and running. Really, really important, massive export opportunities, great way to store energy, great way to power heavy industry and what have you.

“And, B, I don’t want to see people’s household bills unnecessarily bashed by this.”

The Onward think tank has estimated that a hydrogen levy would raise energy bills by around £118 per year for the average dual fuel household.

The Cabinet minister said he favoured other ways of funding the move towards cleaner energy and net zero.

He said he did not want to see a “levy directly on households”.

“The way that’s funded will have to be further up the chain.”

This could potentially include landing the industry with the costs or general taxation.

The newspaper reported that talks are ongoing between Mr Shapps’s Department for Energy Security and Net Zero, No 10 and the Treasury to agree an alternative, with hopes the new scheme will be put out to consultation before the end of July.

Government plans for a hydrogen levy have caused a backlash from Conservative and opposition MPs who warned against increasing energy bills that soared in the wake of Russia’s invasion on Ukraine and amid a cost-of-living crisis.

Labour said the about-turn is an effort to swerve a rebellion by Tory backbenchers.

Shadow energy minister Alan Whitehead said: “This is yet another humiliating U-turn for Rishi Sunak, showing that his Government is completely out of touch with reality.

“During a cost-of-living crisis, millions of families are already struggling to make ends meet and yet the Government have been doggedly pursuing these regressive levies for months, only to finally back down over fears of a rebellion from their own backbenches.

“Labour will continue to stand up for the millions of families across the country that are paying the cost for Tory failure. We will reform our broken energy system to we deliver the green transition we so desperately need, energy security, and bills that are affordable.”

More from The Courier

Energy Security Secretary Grant Shapps has said households will be spared a net zero levy (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Automatic cars that don’t work when you put them in ‘night’ mode
Johannes Eggestein scores for St Pauli.
4 talking points as Dunfermline lose to St Pauli in first friendly of the…
Graduating in Medicine, Nicola O'Neill, 24, Alison Gourlay, 24, Kirsty Griffiths, 24, Elizabeth Edmondson, 24, Mhairi Millar, 24, and Katie Macdonell, 24. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Best pictures from final day of Dundee University's 2023 graduations
To go with story by Rebecca Baird. Physic Garden opening Picture shows; Community gardener Carley Wootton, left, and herbalist Terrill Dobson, designing the Physic Garden.. Hospitalfield House. Supplied by Hospitalfield House Date; Unknown
Angus herbalist hopes to 'empower' public with medicinal knowledge as Hospitalfield opens Physic Garden
Energy Security Secretary Grant Shapps has said households will be spared a net zero levy (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Friday court round-up — Dopey delivery driver and 86-year-old sex offender
CR0043677, Neil Henderson, Leslie. Police Incident Paterson Park Leslie. Picture Shows: Police have taped off the road at a section of Paterson Park in Leslie where there has been an incident that is being investigated. Friday 23rd June 2023. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
22-year-old stabbed as two men arrested after Fife street fight
Adam Hutchinson and Darren Watson have joined Forfar Athletic FC from Dundee United FC
Ex-Dundee United kids Adam Hutchinson and Darren Watson have 'very bright futures' as duo…
Tory MSP Stephen Kerr to fight for new North Tayside seat at next Westminster…
Humza Yousaf and Rishi Sunak lead the Scottish and UK governments. Image: DC Thomson.
Listen: Stooshie podcast – Humza Yousaf's independence convention comes to Dundee
Xplore Dundee bus staff on the picket line
Xplore Dundee bus workers to resume strike action after rejecting new pay offer