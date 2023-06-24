Rishi Sunak pays tribute to troops on Armed Forces Day

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Rishi Sunak pays tribute to troops on Armed Forces Day

By Press Association
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Rishi Sunak has paid tribute to the “phenomenal precision and professionalism” of British troops as events are held across the UK to mark Armed Forces Day.

Parades and flypasts will take place around the country to thank the military community, with Falmouth playing host to this year’s national event with a 1,000-strong tri-service parade of serving personnel, veterans and cadets.

In a statement, the Prime Minister said: “From Estonia to the Indo-Pacific, as well as here at home, our armed forces personnel protect and defend our freedom every day of every year.

“Much of that service we do not see and often take for granted, but this year we have been privileged to watch thousands of our military on parade for the coronation, in what was a showcase of our forces’ phenomenal precision and professionalism.

“So I know I speak for the entire country on this Armed Forces Day, when I say thank you to every soldier, sailor and aviator, and their families, who form part of our brilliant armed forces.”

On Friday, Mr Sunak met with soldiers involved in Trooping the Colour at Wellington Barracks to thank them for their dedication and service.

The King also paid tribute to the “selfless service and sacrifice” of British troops in a letter to mark the occasion.

In a signed address, Charles thanked military personnel for their “immense and dedicated contribution”.

Armed Forces Day will also be marked on Saturday by those deployed on Operation Interflex, the UK-based training programme turning Ukrainian civilians into soldiers.

Defence Secretary Ben Wallace said: “Armed Forces Day recognises the commitment and resilience demonstrated by our entire Armed Forces community every day of the year.

“I hope the entire nation will join me today in paying tribute to this community and recognise all those who make so many sacrifices to uphold the freedoms and rights of the British people.”

