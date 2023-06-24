Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe: Readjusting to life back in the UK was ‘very hard’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe: Readjusting to life back in the UK was ‘very hard’

By Press Association
Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe and her husband Richard Ratcliffe (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe and her husband Richard Ratcliffe (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe has said readjusting to life back in the UK after six years imprisoned in Iran was “very hard” and “a lot slower” than she expected as her story was kept “fresh on a daily basis” by Iranian unrest.

Speaking at Glastonbury Festival, where she joined a talk about Iranian women’s rights on Friday afternoon, Ms Zaghari-Ratcliffe discussed the impact of seeing civil unrest and protests in Iran, centred around the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini in September 2022 while in police custody for wearing her hijab too loosely.

Her husband Richard Ratcliffe also commented on a damning new report on the Foreign Office’s handling of hostage diplomacy, including how the department managed his wife’s case, saying it had a lot of “very important” findings as he criticised the Government’s “head-in-the-sand” approach.

Asked what it has been like readjusting to life in the UK since her release in March 2022, Ms Zaghari-Ratcliffe told the PA news agency: “A lot slower than what I thought it would be.

“Just because early on when I was released, the uprising in Iran happened… since then I went through stories of many other people who were arrested, and then their stories came out.

“I resonated very much with what they have gone through.

“My story was all of a sudden so fresh on a daily basis and I couldn’t get myself out of it – it was very hard.

“So I think settling down was a lot more complicated and difficult than what I was expecting because of what is happening.

“But you know I can’t complain – I’m free and I’m out, whereas many of my friends are still in prison.”

Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe, second left, at the Glastonbury Festival
Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe, second left, at the Glastonbury Festival (Edward Dracott/PA)

During the talk on Friday at the Left Field tent on Worthy Farm, Ms Zaghari-Ratcliffe said the first names of eight friends she made in prison who she is still campaigning to help free: Nilufar, Sepideh, Mahvash, Fariba, Morad, Siamak, Emaad and Nargess.

Ms Zaghari-Ratcliffe said she feels the continued unrest in Iran is no longer getting the attention it deserves from the media and from governments outside of the country.

“I think when this whole uprising happened back in September 2022, there was a lot of momentum, but then, of course, the world moves on,” she said.

“Like I said in the talk, I think the West is trying to negotiate a deal with Iran, so backing up any protests at this stage will be, frankly, stopping the procedure.”

A report by MPs in April on the Government’s handling of hostage diplomacy condemned its handling of cases such as Ms Zaghari-Ratcliffe’s and that of British-Iranian dual national Anoosheh Ashoori.

Ms Zaghari-Ratcliffe with her husband Richard and daughter Gabriella as they leave 10 Downing Street last year
Ms Zaghari-Ratcliffe with her husband Richard and daughter Gabriella as they leave 10 Downing Street last year (PA)

Speaking about the report, Mr Ratcliffe told PA: “There were a lot of things that I thought were really important.

“It talks about needing better structures… (having) a person who’s in charge of hostage cases that all families can turn to and all bits of Government can turn to.

“In our case, it was clear that needed to be done for us… but (instead) it was a fight between the Foreign Office, the Ministry of Defence and the Treasury – we got caught between different silos.”

Mr Ratcliffe said they are awaiting the Government’s response, which he said is “now late” but they are hoping will come next week.

He added: “It was a critical report. Are they accepting it? And are they changing? At this point, we don’t know.”

Richard Ratcliffe during his hunger strike outside the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office in London while his wife was still detained
Richard Ratcliffe during his hunger strike outside the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office in London while his wife was still detained (PA)

Mr Ratcliffe said the Government needs to end its “head-in-the-sand” approach.

“At the moment, cases like that Nazanin’s are reasonably rare… but they’re growing, and that growth is something that the Government is not really dealing with,” he said.

“The head-in-the-sand ‘let’s hope we keep this at a low level’ and manage it like you would with a really rare illness – it doesn’t work.

“There are a number of countries who are taking hostages, there aren’t many that that make the media, there aren’t many that the government will acknowledge as hostages or even acknowledge as arbitrarily detained.

“We’ll await to see whether the government says ‘yes, hands up, we need to get better’ or whether what we get is a ‘we’ll carry on what we’re currently doing but we’ll tweak around the edges’.

“I’ve had both in my time… so let’s see what comes.”

