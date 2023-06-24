All state secondary schools in England now have a defibrillator

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

All state secondary schools in England now have a defibrillator

By Press Association
A total of 5,435 defibrillators have been delivered to 3,066 secondary schools in England (PA)
A total of 5,435 defibrillators have been delivered to 3,066 secondary schools in England (PA)

All state secondary schools in England now have access to a potentially life-saving defibrillator, the Government has announced.

Last July the Department for Education (DfE) promised the device would be fitted in every state school in England by the end of the 2022/23 academic year.

It said secondary schools were prioritised because the risk of cardiac arrest increases with age.

The rollout of the portable equipment – used to shock a person’s heart when it has stopped beating – is “well under way” in primary and special schools and due to be completed by the end of the summer term, the DfE added.

A total of 5,435 defibrillators have been delivered to 3,066 secondary schools in England, backed by £19 million of Government funding.

Research shows accessing a defibrillator within three to five minutes of a cardiac arrest increases the chance of survival by more than 40%.

The rollout began after officials met with campaigners including Mark King, whose 12-year-old son Oliver suffered a sudden cardiac arrest while competing in a swimming race in 2011.

Mr King and former England footballer Jamie Carragher have been working together to push for mandatory defibrillators in all schools.

Since meeting Mr King, who set up the Oliver King Foundation in memory of his son, the Government has worked with charities such as the British Heart Foundation to identify the scale of need across schools in England.

The Government said it continued to meet with Mr King as the rollout progressed.

All secondary schools in England now have access to at least two defibrillators, the Government said.

This will ensure they can be placed strategically to maximise access, such as near sports facilities.

Pupils are also being taught how to use the devices during first aid lessons, with the curriculum including CPR techniques and the purpose of defibrillators.

Mr King said: “I am delighted that through years of hard work, determination and passion we have reached this monumental milestone in raising awareness and ensuring all schools have access to a life-saving defibrillator.

“With help from the Department for Education and public support Oliver’s memory lives on.

“We as a foundation will continue to strive for change so no other family has to suffer like we did.”

Schools systems minister Baroness Barran said: “We have heard of too many tragic cases where lives were lost because of a lack of access to this vital equipment at a crucial moment.

“These devices save lives and it’s been a privilege to work with the Oliver King Foundation to reach this significant milestone which will give parents, pupils and teachers confidence that they will never be far from a defibrillator in an emergency.

New guidance includes advice for schools on how to make their defibrillator available to the community, should they wish to do so.

The Government said is also encouraging schools to register their defibrillator on The Circuit, the national defibrillator network.

The rollout follows an announcement by the Department for Health and Social Care last year of a £1 million fund to boost the number of defibrillators in communities most in need and provide an estimated 1,000 new defibrillators in community spaces across England.

More from The Courier

Deniz Mehmet made some fine saves despite conceding three goals. Image: SNS.
Deniz Mehmet says Dunfermline 'got what we needed' after 'setting the bar high' versus…
Ian Murray's side came through the game with no new injuries. Image: SNS.
Ian Murray explains inclusion of Raith Rovers trialist and praises double-goal hero
Raith Rovers took on Linlithgow Rose at Prestonfield.
4 Raith Rovers talking points as new signing marks first start with a double
Xplore Dundee staff during the strike.
Xplore Dundee reveals new Sunday timetables as strike action ravages bus services
Campbell Construction's former premises at 51 Comrie Street, Crieff.
Crieff woman stopped from converting premises of liquidated business into home
SNP member Theresa Mallett heckled Humza Yousaf. Image: DC Thomson.
VIDEO: SNP member heckles Humza Yousaf’s Dundee speech in anger over Eljamel failures
Perthshire author James Jauncey has written about his great-great-uncle Don Roberto in a new book.
Perthshire author on getting to know his flamboyant great-great-uncle Don Roberto - 'a fantastic…
St Johnstone's Dan Phillips has pulled out of Trinidad and Tobago's Gold Cup squad through injury.
St Johnstone star Dan Phillips OUT of Trinidad and Tobago Gold Cup squad through…
Johnny Anderson and friends at the Radisson Blu. Image: Phil Hannah
Proms in pictures: Breadalbane Academy Class of 2023
Lightning over Fife. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
Warning for thunder, hail and gusty winds for large swathes of Tayside and Fife