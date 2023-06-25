Rishi Sunak: I demonstrated integrity when I resigned from Johnson’s government

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Politics

Rishi Sunak: I demonstrated integrity when I resigned from Johnson’s government

By Press Association
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak (Kin Cheung/PA)
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak (Kin Cheung/PA)

Rishi Sunak said he demonstrated his integrity when he resigned from Boris Johnson’s government as he defended his decision to skip a Commons vote on the Privileges Committee report.

The Prime Minister reiterated his full support and respect for both the committee’s “diligent work” and the decision made by MPs on Monday.

He explained his absence from the Commons was due to his involvement in an event organised by the charity Jewish Care, but stressed that his resignation from Mr Johnson’s government had already demonstrated his integrity and commitment to his principles.

MPs voted to approve the Privileges Committee report last week, which found Mr Johnson deliberately misled Parliament over parties at Downing Street during lockdown.

The PM was notably absent during the debate and the vote and has since been facing  accusations of being too “weak” to stand up to his former party leader.

Asked whether he agreed with the verdict of the Committee, he told BBC’s Sunday With Laura Kuenssberg: “Yes, I have already said in fact that I do fully support and respect not just the work of the Committee, who I think did a very thorough job, but also the decision of the House.

“It’s right for people, whatever their position, face responsibility and accountability for their actions. That has happened and most importantly, Boris Johnson is no longer an MP.”

The Prime Minister insisted “I was a person that as chancellor resigned from Boris Johnson’s government” and explained he missed the vote “because I was actually speaking and attending an event at a fantastic charity called Jewish Care, which does an extraordinary job looking after people around the country”.

He went on: “Your point is, do I have to demonstrate my integrity and my leadership? I did that when I resigned.

“I demonstrated that I was prepared to stand up for what I believe in…

“It is not an easy or common thing for a chancellor to resign from government.

“I did because I disagreed with Boris Johnson.”

Turning the focus away from the past and redirecting it towards the next general election, the PM added: “I am not interested in litigating the past about Boris Johnson.

“He’s no longer an MP.

“The choice at the next election is between me and Keir Starmer.

“Actually, what I demonstrated by resigning from Boris Johnson’s government was that I was prepared to stand up for my principles.

“Keir Starmer sat there for four years next to Jeremy Corbyn, saying he was the right person to lead our country.. That speaks to his principles, my resignation speaks to mine.”

