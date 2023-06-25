Sunak warns ‘no alternative’ to curbing inflation as he defends rates hike

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sunak warns ‘no alternative’ to curbing inflation as he defends rates hike

By Press Association
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has told people ‘we will get through this’, as he backed the latest increase in interest rates (Victoria Jones/PA)
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has told people 'we will get through this', as he backed the latest increase in interest rates (Victoria Jones/PA)

Rishi Sunak has urged cash-strapped Britons to “hold our nerve” with interest rate hikes as he stressed “there is no alternative” to stamping out inflation.

The Prime Minister said “inflation is the enemy” as he defended the Bank of England’s decision to raise interest rates to a 15-year high last week, piling pressure on mortgage-holders.

The central bank issued its 13th interest rate hike in a row, this time by half a percentage point from 4.5% to 5% in the sharpest increase since February.

Surprising economists who had been expecting a smaller hike of 0.25 percentage points, the move brought rates to the highest level in nearly 15 years.

The increase aims to reduce inflation, which measures the rate of rising prices and remained at 8.7% in May despite efforts to tame it.

The rates hike left mortgage-holders bracing for a big jump in their monthly repayments.

Mr Sunak told the BBC’s Sunday With Laura Kuenssberg programme: “The Bank of England is doing the right thing. The Bank of England has my total support. Inflation is the enemy for all the reasons that we have talked about. Inflation is what makes people poorer.”

Asked if there is another way than raising interest rates, the Prime Minister said: “There is no alternative to stamping out inflation.

“I get that this is challenging, but we’ve got to stick to the course.

“I want people to be reassured that we’ve got to hold our nerve, stick to the plan and we will get through this.”

Treasury minister John Glen noted there “isn’t a single quick lever” the Government can pull to tackle inflation.

“There isn’t one single thing I can do sat in Whitehall that’s going to resolve this in one month,” He told Sky’s Sophy Ridge On Sunday.

Sir Ed Davey
Sir Ed Davey said the PM had offered only ‘patronising advice to struggling families’ (PA)

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt last week agreed measures with banks aimed at cooling the mortgage crisis, including allowing borrowers to extend the term of their mortgages or move to an interest-only plan temporarily.

He also said the regulator has told banks that savings rates should be rising, and is “closely monitoring” the issue.

Labour has pushed the Government to intervene to ensure that banks pass on interest rate rises to savers, Lisa Nandy said.

“It can’t be right the banks are passing on interest rate rises to mortgage payers, and not to savers,” the shadow communities secretary told Sky.

“If you make it more attractive for people to save, then it does have a significant effect in cooling inflation.”

The Liberal Democrats said Mr Sunak should help people rather than telling them to be calm amid the dire economic situation.

Lib Dem leader Sir Ed Davey said: “Struggling homeowners will be rightly furious after watching an out-of-touch Prime Minister who has no idea of the pain caused by rising mortgage rates.

“Rishi Sunak’s patronising advice to struggling families coping with the cost-of-living crisis shows why he is not up to the job.

“People need help, not a Prime Minister instructing them to hold their nerve.”

