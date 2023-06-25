UK mortgage-holders pay thousands more than Europeans, Labour says

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

UK mortgage-holders pay thousands more than Europeans, Labour says

By Press Association
UK households are paying thousands more on new mortgages than Europeans, Labour says (Andrew Matthews/PA)
UK households are paying thousands more on new mortgages than Europeans, Labour says (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Homeowners in Britain are paying thousands of pounds more than Europeans for new mortgages as interest rates soar, according to Labour.

The Bank of England last week raised rates to a 15-year high in a shock move that piled pressure on mortgage-holders.

New analysis by Labour suggests that even before the latest hike, new mortgages cost a typical household over £2,000 more per year than in France.

For a £200,000 loan paid back over 25 years, annual UK mortgage payments are around £1,100 higher than in Belgium and Ireland, and about £800 more than in Germany and the Netherlands, the party said.

The analysis is based on Bank of England data which shows that effective interest rates on new mortgages in April were on average 4.46%.

European Central Bank figures show that equivalent interest rates were on average 2.91% in France, 3.61% in Belgium, and 3.89% in Germany.

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt last week agreed measures with banks aimed at cooling the mortgage crisis, including giving people struggling with repayments a 12-month grace period before repossessions begin.

Borrowers will be able to extend the term of their mortgages or move to an interest-only plan temporarily “no questions asked”, in a change that echoed Labour’s demands.

But Labour has criticised the voluntary nature of the measures, saying that around two million people could miss out on support because they are not mandatory.

The Opposition party has been urging ministers to compel banks to be more supportive.

Labour’s shadow chief secretary to the Treasury Pat McFadden said: “These figures lay bare the cost of the Tory mortgage penalty.

“Yet again the Tory Government’s refusal to step up and offer proper support is forcing families into a far worse financial situation than in neighbouring countries.

“The Government’s failure to make the measures announced on Friday mandatory means around 2 million households could miss out on the mortgage support they need.

“The Conservative Government can’t grip this problem because they are the problem. Their chaotic response to the devastating impact the Tory mortgage penalty is having shows they’re completely out of touch with the situation families are facing.

“Labour’s plan to ease the Tory mortgage penalty offers practical help now.”

Shadow communities secretary Lisa Nandy on Sunday argued the emphasis should be on tackling the housing crisis.

“There is no answer to this crisis without building more homes and that’s why exactly what Labour will do,” she told Sky.

A Tory former minister said his should be the party of homeownership which he said has “tragically” narrowed under Conservative governments.

Lord Willetts, president of the Resolution Foundation think tank, told BBC Radio 4’s Westminster Hour: “There is a group of several million people who could be seeing their mortgage costs rise by about £3,000 in a year and that is a lot for a middle-income household to bear. So it is going to be tough for them.

“And there is a wider point here. Conservatives believe in the property-owning democracy. We’ve seen tragically a narrowing of homeownership over the last decades. That in turn means that if you’re trying to use interest rates, mortgage rates to drive disinflation, you’ve got a smaller group to operate on and they feel more intense pain.”

A Conservative Party spokesperson said: “High inflation is the cause of mortgage hikes – and that’s why it’s the Government’s number one priority to halve it. And with central banks increasing interest rates around the world, the UK is not alone in the fight against inflation.

“We have acted quickly to support mortgage holders, protecting vulnerable families from repossession, protecting homeowner’s credit scores when they seek support and ensuring lenders are supporting their customers individually – Labour should try to keep up.”

More from The Courier

Dunfermline's James McPake, Chris Hamilton and Deniz Mehmet. Images: SNS.
Will pre-season 'risk' benefit Dunfermline for their Scottish Championship bid?
Bobby Linn during his Arbroath FC days.
Bobby Linn 'coming home' with Lochee United move as Arbroath legend couldn't 'cross Angus…
Former Covid patient Mike Higgins
'I was fearing staff would murder me': Kirkcaldy teacher reveals Covid trauma and recovery
Montrose beach
Rescue operation for kayaker in difficulty at Montrose beach ends well
Sea Cloud Spirit while docked at Dundee. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Pictures and video on board as £78m cruise ship Sea Cloud Spirit docks in…
B9097 in Westfield, near Kinglassie.
Man charged after suspected hit-and-run crash on Fife road
Saoirse Amira Anis channels her bodily experience of rage through a rope-laden, amphibious mythical creature as it journeys to return to the sea. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Art Night Dundee: 12 weird and wonderful photos as artists take over the city
Josh Mullin has signed a three-year deal at Stark's Park. Image: Tony Fimister.
Josh Mullin was 'like a kid again' when joining Raith Rovers and why his…
Thumbs up for a rare Subaru 22B heading away from the Forfar start line. Image: Paul Reid
Pictures: Forfar Rotary Club's Strathmore Classic Car Tour racks up the miles and cash…
St Fillan's Church in Aberdour.
'Prayers answered' as historic Fife church saved from closure