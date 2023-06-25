Majority of public oppose Government’s legacy bill – Amnesty

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Majority of public oppose Government’s legacy bill – Amnesty

By Press Association
The Troubles Bill is set to be considered by the House of Lords this week (David Mirzoeff/PA)
The Troubles Bill is set to be considered by the House of Lords this week (David Mirzoeff/PA)

The majority of people across the UK oppose the Government’s controversial Bill to deal with Northern Ireland’s troubled past, Amnesty International has said.

The Bill proposes an effective amnesty from prosecution for Troubles-related offences in exchange for co-operation with a truth retrieval body.

The Northern Ireland Troubles (Legacy and Reconciliation) Bill would also halt future civil cases and inquests linked to killings during the conflict.

Amnesty commissioned Savanta to carry out a UK-wide poll which indicates that nine in 10 adults believe people should still be prosecuted for serious crimes, even if they were committed decades ago, while only 6% say they should not.

The Bill, which is expected to become law next month, will be under consideration by the House of Lords this week.

Amnesty has strongly urged peers to reject the Bill, and is calling for Parliament to throw the Bill out.

Findings from the poll include that seven in 10 (68%) of UK adults said people accused of serious crimes, such as murder, should not be able to receive immunity from prosecution in exchange for providing information about the crimes, while only one in five (19%) say they should and 13% said they didn’t know.

Two thirds (65%) of UK adults said victims and/or the families of victims of serious crimes, such as murder, should have access to an independent inquest.

Nine in 10 (87%) UK adults say that people should still be prosecuted for serious crimes, such as murder, even if they were committed decades ago, while only 6% say they should not (7% didn’t know).

More than half (53%) of UK adults say that those accused of killings in relation to The Troubles, should not be able to receive immunity from prosecution in exchange for providing information about the crimes, while only one in five (22%) say they should (25% didn’t know).

It also found that six in 10 (58%) Conservative voters said that those accused of killings in relation to The Troubles, should not be able to receive immunity from prosecution in exchange for providing information about the crimes.

Grainne Teggart, Amnesty International UK’s Northern Ireland deputy director, said the findings could not be clearer.

“The majority of the UK public is opposed to this bill. It is out of step with victims, out of step with the Government’s own electorate and – as this poll shows – at odds with public opinion across the UK,” she said.

“These morally repugnant plans are an affront to decency, human rights and the rule of law and must be scrapped.

“The Government has continued to ignore widespread concern from the UN, Council of Europe bodies, US Congress, Irish Parliament, Amnesty and many others.

“If they push this Bill through, they will also now be ignoring their own voters. These figures must give the Government pause – it is, quite frankly, reckless to proceed with a Bill so strongly opposed.”

Ms Teggart said Parliament has a significant decision to make in the weeks ahead.

“Will they stand with victims, or will they join the UK government in this act of betrayal and sacrifice victims’ rights to protect perpetrators,” she said.

Savanta interviewed 2,171 UK adults aged 18 and over online between June 16-18, 2023. Data were weighted to be representative of England, Scotland and Wales by age, sex, region and social grade. The survey also took into account people’s voting habits.

More from The Courier

Dunfermline's James McPake, Chris Hamilton and Deniz Mehmet. Images: SNS.
Will pre-season 'risk' benefit Dunfermline for their Scottish Championship bid?
Bobby Linn during his Arbroath FC days.
Bobby Linn 'coming home' with Lochee United move as Arbroath legend couldn't 'cross Angus…
Former Covid patient Mike Higgins
'I was fearing staff would murder me': Kirkcaldy teacher reveals Covid trauma and recovery
Montrose beach
Rescue operation for kayaker in difficulty at Montrose beach ends well
Sea Cloud Spirit while docked at Dundee. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Pictures and video on board as £78m cruise ship Sea Cloud Spirit docks in…
B9097 in Westfield, near Kinglassie.
Man charged after suspected hit-and-run crash on Fife road
Saoirse Amira Anis channels her bodily experience of rage through a rope-laden, amphibious mythical creature as it journeys to return to the sea. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Art Night Dundee: 12 weird and wonderful photos as artists take over the city
Josh Mullin has signed a three-year deal at Stark's Park. Image: Tony Fimister.
Josh Mullin was 'like a kid again' when joining Raith Rovers and why his…
Thumbs up for a rare Subaru 22B heading away from the Forfar start line. Image: Paul Reid
Pictures: Forfar Rotary Club's Strathmore Classic Car Tour racks up the miles and cash…
St Fillan's Church in Aberdour.
'Prayers answered' as historic Fife church saved from closure