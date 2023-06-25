Clear leadership needed to resolve ferry crisis, report warns

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Clear leadership needed to resolve ferry crisis, report warns

By Press Association
Ferry services to the island of South Uist have been cancelled for most of June. (PA)
Island communities face an “existential threat” without clear leadership to resolve Scotland’s ferry crisis, a Holyrood committee report has warned.

The Net, Zero, Energy and Transport Committee has published its report into what future ferry provision should look like as state-owned CalMac’s ageing fleet comes under pressure after it cancelled sailings to South Uist for most of June.

Meanwhile, it waits delivery of two new ferries being constructed at the Ferguson Marine yard in Port Glasgow, which are years late and massively over budget.

Ministerial Statement on BiFab
Fiona Hyslop was appointed transport minister earlier this month (Fraser Bremner/Daily Mail/PA)

The report raises concern around the “churn” of transport ministers, with three different post-holders within 18 months.

Jenny Gilruth – now Education Secretary – held the role from January 2022 but Kevin Stewart was given the brief in March following Humza Yousaf’s appointment as First Minister.

However, he resigned earlier this month for mental health reasons, with Fiona Hyslop selected to replace him.

The report noted: “Far too many ferry services in Scotland are unacceptably unreliable. This is causing real damages to communities, particularly those dependant on Clyde and Hebridean ferry services.

“For more fragile island communities, consistently unreliable services risk becoming a literal existential threat.”

And while the ageing fleet was noted as a key factor for the service woes, the committee said: “It is our view that another factor contributing to under-performing ferry services has been a lack of continuity in political leadership, with most recent transport ministers lasting no more than 18 months in the role.

“Ferry-dependant communities in Scotland need continuity and confidence at ministerial level. They need a champion in government with the knowledge, experience and staying power to push through the reforms and improvements the sector now urgently needs. This requires an end to churn in the transport minister role.”

However committee convener Edward Mountain said Ms Hyslop, who worked on the report while the committee’s deputy convener before taking up the ministerial role, had “experience of the issues covered and wish her well in her new role”.

The report also said that to avoid further disruption to the services, it would support a direct award of the Clyde and Hebrides Ferry Service 3 contract for an extended period of 10 years, but said “real improvements” must follow.

It also asks the Scottish Government to consider creating a Ferries Scotland arm of Transport Scotland to streamline decision-making.

Mr Mountain added: “On this occasion, to ensure continuity and avoid disruption we are supportive of a direct award of the ferry contract to CalMac but we stress that this is wholly dependant upon significant service improvements being delivered and a change to the tripartite agreement.”

A Scottish Government spokesman said: “Scottish ministers welcome receipt of the report and thank the committee for its detailed work.

“In particular we support the strong emphasis the committee placed on hearing from the communities who use the services and we agree that the voices of ferry users need to be a focus of future ferries policy and investment.

“We will carefully consider the recommendations of the report and respond to the committee in due course.”

Katy Clark MSP, who represents island communities in the west of Scotland for Scottish Labour, said: “The situation facing island communities is unacceptable and is only going to get worse.

“The failure of the Scottish Government to procure new fleet over many years has left us with an ageing fleet which is breaking down more often.

“Unfortunately, there’s no quick fix. The economies of island communities are taking a huge hit and islanders can’t rely on the service to get them to medical appointments, work or other commitments on the mainland.

“The ministerial churn has compounded the problem. The Scottish Government need to own the situation and obtain the emergency funding to procure new vessels – including, if necessary, asking the Westminster government to provide assistance.”

