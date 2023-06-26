Sunak defends cancer services after report finds NHS lagging behind peers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Sunak defends cancer services after report finds NHS lagging behind peers

By Press Association
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Health Secretary Steve Barclay visited Rivergreen Medical Centre in Nottingham (Jacob King/PA)
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Health Secretary Steve Barclay visited Rivergreen Medical Centre in Nottingham (Jacob King/PA)

Rishi Sunak has insisted an expansion of lung cancer screening will save thousands of lives after a report found the NHS is performing “substantially less well” on life expectancy than foreign health services.

The Government has announced a nationwide rollout of a pilot scheme that encourages people to get on-the-spot chest scans in trucks that operate from supermarket car parks.

The initiative is aimed at increasing the number of lung cancer cases diagnosed early in order to improve prognosis.

The Prime Minister defended the measures after a report by The King’s Fund found that the NHS “lag(s) behind our peers” on healthcare outcomes including cancer and is “not by any means where we should be”.

Rishi Sunak visit to Nottinghamshire
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Health and Secretary Steve Barclay during a visit to a mobile lung health check unit in Nottingham (Phil Noble/PA)

“As well as our immediate priority to invest record sums in the NHS to cut waiting lists, I want to make sure that the NHS is fit for the future,” he said during a visit to one of the health screening facilities in Nottinghamshire.

“Today’s announcement – the expansion of lung cancer screening – is a good example of that.

“Lung cancer is the leading cause of death by cancer in the UK and we know that if you catch it early then you can much more improve the chances of people surviving it.”

He said the pilot scheme, which was initially targeted, had made an “enormous difference” and on being rolled out nationally would “save thousands of people’s lives”.

Pressed about the findings of The King’s Fund report, the Prime Minister conceded that there is “work to do” but insisted he could “fix” outstanding issues.

Health Secretary Steve Barclay, who spoke with reporters following Mr Sunak, refused to say whether the number of cancer deaths could be linked to austerity policies pursued by the Conservatives during the past 13 years.

Rishi Sunak visit to Nottinghamshire
Rishi Sunak said the pilot scheme had made an ‘enormous difference’ (Phil Noble/PA)

Asked whether spending cuts were one of the reasons behind deprivation and poor health, he said: “There’s a  range of factors why this programme is targeted in communities like this, it’s because there are high rates of smoking and we know there are often high rates of smoking in deprived communities, and that is what this programme enables us to do, is to target the checks together with early intervention into the most deprived communities.”

The King’s Fund report found that the UK is significantly lagging behind its peers in terms of cancer survival rates, one of several factors dragging down life expectancy.

The NHS performs poorly on healthcare outcomes across several different major disease groups and health conditions linked to avoidable mortality, according to the report.

It had the fourth and second highest rates of preventable and treatable mortality in 2019 among the 19 health systems in the report, with 119 deaths and 69 deaths per 100,000 people respectively.

Siva Anandaciva, the report’s author and chief analyst at The King’s Fund, said at a briefing: “On healthcare outcomes specifically, both for the outcomes that a system can control and those wider measures that rely on services that keep us healthy… we lag behind our peers. We are not by any means where we should be.”

More from The Courier

Barrie Cameron. Image: Facebook
Jail for Perth creep who preyed on woman as she walked home alone
Police at the junction of Hilltown and Rosebank Street after a body was found.
Body found in Dundee park area as police seal off street
Ross Matthews made his return versus Linlithgow Rose on Saturday.
Ross Matthews on 'mentally challenging' spell as Raith Rovers star maps out plan
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and his wife Akshata Murty arrive at a party in London.
KEZIA DUGDALE: Your mortgage rise is a game for this government
The Meridian Street warehouse sits on the edge of Montrose port.
Angus planners reject bid to knock down historic Montrose port building
David Ferguson with his arms crossed
Dundee pensioner left without bank card for nearly a month after Royal Mail 'blunder'
Paul McMullan (Image: SNS).
Ex-Dundee star Paul McMullan opens up on Derry City move as he reveals former…
James Martin making a rock sign with his hands in Broughty Ferry.
Brother's tribute to Dundee 'social butterfly' after death aged 44
Amazon staff took away the driver's keys and called police. Image: Shutterstock.
Single Stella and mouthwash lorry driver 'astonished' he was over drink-drive limit at Dunfermline…
Motorists are facing disruption following a crash on the M90. Image: Steve Brown / DCT Media
M90 and A92 in Fife clear again after car hits central reservation