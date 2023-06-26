Kirkcaldy MSP’s ‘best friend’ Buster crowned Holyrood dog of the year

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Kirkcaldy MSP’s ‘best friend’ Buster crowned Holyrood dog of the year

By Press Association
David Torrance’s dog Buster took the top spot (Mark Runnacles/PA)
David Torrance’s dog Buster took the top spot (Mark Runnacles/PA)

MSP David Torrance’s “best friend” has been crowned Holyrood’s dog of the year in the annual competition at the Scottish Parliament.

Golden retriever Buster placed first in the contest, with Tess White’s flat-coated retriever Kura coming in second and a rescue dog called Oakley which was paired with Alison Johnstone finishing third.

A greyhound called Joy, which was brought by Mark Ruskell, won the public vote.

A total of 13 MSPs entered the dog of the year competition, being held for the fifth time, with some bringing their own pets and others being given a rescue dog.

A total of 13 MSPs enterred this year (Neil Pooran/PA)

The MSPs and dogs gathered outside Holyrood on Monday morning, where a panel made up of the Dogs Trust’s Owen Sharp and Mark Beazley of the Kennel Club and last year’s winner Christine Grahame quizzed the owners on dog welfare issues.

The MSPs also attempted to navigate a “paw-sault” course set up in the Holyrood gardens with their dogs.

Mr Torrance, a constituency MSP for Kirkcaldy, said: “Buster’s an absolutely fantastic dog – Buster’s the first dog I ever had.

“When I come home, he’s loving, we go for a walk, we de-stress.

“He’s absolutely fantastic for my mental health.”

The SNP MSP added: “He’s definitely a man’s best friend.”

He said the UK Government should consider taking VAT off dog food to help pet owners struggling with the cost of living.

He is also supporting SNP colleague Christine Grahame’s Bill to stamp out puppy farms.

Mr Ruskell is campaigning for greyhound racing to be brought to an end in Scotland.

He was accompanied by Joy, one of his constituent’s greyhounds, which lost a leg after being used for racing.

Holyrood Dog of the Year 2019
MSPs were quizzed on dog welfare issues (Mark Runnacles/PA)

The Green MSP told the PA news agency: “There’s a lot of inherent risk in racing dogs at 40mph around curved tracks.

“That’s where a lot of injuries can take place, that’s how Joy’s injury took place a number of years ago.

“I think it’s time for a phase-out really. I think greyhound racing has had its day in Scotland.”

The annual contest is organised by the Dogs Trust and the Kennel Club to raise awareness of the issues affecting dogs today.

