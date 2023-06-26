Nearly £170,000 cost to send migrant to Rwanda, according to new figures

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Nearly £170,000 cost to send migrant to Rwanda, according to new figures

By Press Association
Suella Braverman urged MPs and peers to back the Bill to stop the boats (Victoria Jones/PA)
Suella Braverman urged MPs and peers to back the Bill to stop the boats (Victoria Jones/PA)

The cost of sending a migrant to Rwanda or another third country would cost nearly £170,000, according to newly-released documents.

An economic assessment of the controversial Illegal Migration Bill, published on Monday, said relocating an individual is estimated to cost £169,000.

“This cost will only be incurred for people who arrive in the UK illegally. If an individual is deterred from entering the UK illegally, then no cost would be incurred,” the assessment notes.

The document also suggests the “costs savings of relocating individuals to safe third countries” is “highly uncertain” but gives figures of between £106,000 and £165,000 per individual.

Suella Braverman visit to London charities
Home Secretary Suella Braverman promised the boat would be in Portland by June 19 (Yui Mok/PA)

Home Secretary Suella Braverman said the assessment proves that “doing nothing is not an option”.

She said: “We cannot allow a system to continue which incentivises people to risk their lives and pay people smugglers to come to this country illegally, while placing an unacceptable strain on the UK taxpayer.

“I urge MPs and peers to back the Bill to stop the boats, so we can crack down on people-smuggling gangs while bringing our asylum system back into balance.”

It comes as Ms Braverman’s plan to house asylum seekers on barges was branded “unworkable” as she missed her own target for the first vessel to be in place.

The Bibby Stockholm accommodation vessel, which will house around 500 people, is not yet in Portland Port, Dorset, despite Mrs Braverman promising MPs it would be in the dock a week ago.

The barge is currently in Falmouth, Cornwall, for checks, maintenance and refurbishment work.

On Monday June 5, the Home Secretary told the Commons “we will see an accommodation barge arrive in Portland within the next fortnight”.

General Election 2019
Liberal Democrat home affairs spokesman Alistair Carmichael said the plan was unworkable (Aaron Chown/PA)

Liberal Democrat home affairs spokesman Alistair Carmichael said: “This seems to be another case of Home Office policy by press release that is failing to materialise.

“Braverman’s plan for a barge on the Dorset coast is an unworkable plan that is wasting time and money, much like all of this Government’s asylum policy.

“The Home Secretary needs to get her priorities straight.

“She should focus instead on tackling the backlog of asylum cases created by her Government’s sheer incompetence, which has created the need for this plan in the first place.”

The Home Secretary wants to use barges and sites including converted military bases to house asylum seekers and reduce the £6 million daily cost of hotel accommodation while people await a decision on their status.

The Bibby Stockholm was the first barge secured under the plan, but its journey to Portland will now take place in the coming weeks, according to the Home Office.

More from The Courier

Person draped in red material performing for a crowd of people beside RRS Discovery and the V&A Dundee museum at Dundee waterfront as part of the Art Night event.
ANDREW BATCHELOR: Dundee IS a city of culture - who needs a title anyway?
Suella Braverman urged MPs and peers to back the Bill to stop the boats (Victoria Jones/PA)
Monday court round-up — Hit own mother and 'hardest c**t' jailed again
The Armed Forces Day parade in Dundee in 2019
Veterans' anger over council 'snub' as SNP independence conference held in Dundee
Dundee United starlet Craig Moore has signed a new deal. Image: SNS
Dundee United announce new contracts for 4 young stars
Salon Fierce owners Ashley Duvenhage and Nicola Rooney, Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
'We never expected this' say friends behind growing Dundee salon
The Highland Safaris team. Image: Crieff Hydro Family of Hotels
Perthshire's Highland Safaris introduces new activities after acquisition
Dundee United's Liam Grimshaw. Image: Richard Wiseman/Dundee United FC
LEE WILKIE: Dundee United boss Jim Goodwin sending clear message with early transfer business
The incident happened at the junction of Craigie Avenue and Kinnordy Terrace.
Police probe after stones thrown at cars and a member of the public in…
Firefighters demonstrate in Glenrothes against fire service cuts.
Fife firefighters to hold day of action against cuts to appliances
Bell was jailed when he appeared at Glasgow High Court
Abusive thug poured fuel on pregnant woman in Dundee and threatened to set her…