Liz Truss urges UK and allies to prepare for potential implosion of Russia

Liz Truss has urged the UK and its allies to prepare for a potential implosion of Russia following the Wagner Group’s failed coup.

The Tory former prime minister acknowledged that Vladimir Putin has been “significantly weakened” after Yevgeny Prigozhin’s mercenary group halted a march on Moscow to avoid “shedding Russian blood” on Saturday.

However, she warned against complacency, insisting “we must not use this time to let up in our support for Ukraine”.

The former foreign secretary also reiterated calls for Ukraine’s Nato membership to be fast-tracked and stressed any discussions about deals, concessions or lifting of sanctions should be off the table until “war criminals are held to account”.

Speaking in the Commons after James Cleverly made a statement on the situation in Russia, she said: “It’s clear that Putin has been significantly weakened in Russia.

“We must not use this time to let up in our support for Ukraine.

“So, first of all, we need to make sure the Ukrainian membership of Nato is fast-tracked at the Vilnius Nato summit. Secondly, we need to make sure there is no talk of deals or concessions or lifting of sanctions on Russia in any circumstances until the war criminals are held to account.

“Finally, we and our allies, including the Ukrainians, including the Poles, including the Baltic states, need to make sure that we have a plan in the case of the implosion of Russia. Does he agree?”

The Foreign Secretary replied: “I have said regularly that Ukraine’s transformation on the battlefield proves how serious they are about the reform programme that will see them ultimately become a member of Nato. That action should mean that however long that Nato membership would otherwise have taken, it should of course now be truncated.”

Mr Cleverly added: “She is absolutely right that we should recognise that some of the talk about cutting a deal, Ukraine sacrificing some of its sovereign land in the pursuit of what would only be an artificial and perhaps even just temporary peace, is completely inappropriate.

“Putin will not stop until he has been ejected from Ukraine by the Ukrainian people, and to that end we will continue to support them until they have achieved that end.”