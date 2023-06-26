Peers demand ditching of Troubles amnesty in Government defeat

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Peers demand ditching of Troubles amnesty in Government defeat

By Press Association
The House of Lords supported a demand to remove the contentious immunity provision from the Northern Ireland Troubles (Legacy and Reconciliation) Bill (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
The House of Lords supported a demand to remove the contentious immunity provision from the Northern Ireland Troubles (Legacy and Reconciliation) Bill (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

The Government has suffered a defeat as peers backed stripping out a key part of controversial plans aimed at dealing with Northern Ireland’s troubled past which critics had branded an amnesty.

The House of Lords supported by 197 votes to 185, majority 12, a demand to remove the contentious immunity provision from the Northern Ireland Troubles (Legacy and Reconciliation) Bill.

The move to ditch it was spearheaded by Labour former Northern Ireland secretary Lord Murphy of Torfaen, who pointed out the measure had been “almost universally condemned” in the region.

The Government had proposed the new law would provide immunity for people accused of crimes during the Troubles, as long as they co-operate with a new truth recovery body, known as the Independent Commission for Reconciliation and Information Recovery (ICRIR).

The Bill would also halt future civil cases and inquests linked to killings during the conflict.

Despite the Government introducing a string of amendments to the draft legislation, it remains widely opposed by political parties, the Irish Government and victims’ groups.

In a further setback for the Government, peers voted by 203 to 179, majority 24, for a move to ensure a minimum standard for case reviews by the ICRIR.

This would require investigations are conducted to criminal standards, along the lines of Operation Kenova, which saw former Bedfordshire chief constable Jon Boutcher lead fresh probes into a number of atrocities.

The defeats set the stage for a tussle between the unelected chamber and Government known as parliamentary ping-pong, when legislation moves between the Lords and Commons.

On the conditional immunity measure, Lord Murphy said: “This is the most contentious and controversial part of the Bill. It is almost universally condemned in Northern Ireland.”

The Government saw off challenges relating to the bringing of public prosecutions and the bar on inquests, investigations and inquiries into killings during the conflict.

More from The Courier

The ariel atom stopped by police at the traffic lights on the A90 in Dundee. Image: Fife Jammer Locations
Is it a bus, is it a plane - no it's an Ariel Atom…
Blurred shot of an Xplore Dundee bus moving through the city centre
Xplore Dundee announce strikes suspended after 'constructive discussions'
Person draped in red material performing for a crowd of people beside RRS Discovery and the V&A Dundee museum at Dundee waterfront as part of the Art Night event.
ANDREW BATCHELOR: Dundee IS a city of culture - who needs a title anyway?
The House of Lords supported a demand to remove the contentious immunity provision from the Northern Ireland Troubles (Legacy and Reconciliation) Bill (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Monday court round-up — Hit own mother and 'hardest c**t' jailed again
The Armed Forces Day parade in Dundee in 2019
Veterans' anger over council 'snub' as SNP independence conference held in Dundee
Dundee United starlet Craig Moore has signed a new deal.
Dundee United announce new contracts for 4 young stars
Salon Fierce owners Ashley Duvenhage and Nicola Rooney, Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
'We never expected this', say friends behind growing Dundee salon
The Highland Safaris team. Image: Crieff Hydro Family of Hotels
Perthshire's Highland Safaris introduces new activities after acquisition
Dundee United's Liam Grimshaw. Image: Richard Wiseman/Dundee United FC
LEE WILKIE: Dundee United boss Jim Goodwin sending clear message with early transfer business
The incident happened at the junction of Craigie Avenue and Kinnordy Terrace.
Police probe after stones thrown at cars and a member of the public in…