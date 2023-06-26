Court of Session to introduce regular livestreams of cases

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Court of Session to introduce regular livestreams of cases

By Press Association
Lord Pentland stressed the importance of open justice (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Lord Pentland stressed the importance of open justice (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Scotland’s highest civil court will introduce regular livestreams of its cases in a move towards greater transparency.

The inner house of the Court of Session will become the first court in Scotland to have a regular livestreaming service.

While cases have been streamed from the court before, a new project called “Court of Session Live” intends to make it a more common feature.

The inner house is primarily an appeal court which reviews decisions from the outer house and occasionally from sheriff courts, tribunals and other bodies.

It usually consists of three judges but, in special cases, five will sit on the bench.
Inner house judge Lord Pentland is leading the project.

Court of Session
The Court of Session has streamed cases before (Jane Barlow/PA)

He said: “Justice being dispensed in public is one of the most fundamental principles we have in this country and absolutely central to the running of the justice system.

“It reinforces the independence, integrity and stability of our courts.

“Technology presents us with the opportunity to widen public access and make the courts more visible and accessible.

“We must seize that opportunity and ensure that the principle of open justice continues to be upheld in a world where almost everything can be done online.”

He continued: “The launch of Court of Session Live will help to inform and educate the public about the work of the judiciary and the court, and allow interested parties to view proceedings when they are unable to attend in person.

“It will provide the media with greater access to cases to assist with informed and accurate reporting, and allow academics and students to engage with the court process in a more convenient way.

“This is an exciting initiative for the courts and an important step in ensuring justice is seen to be done in a manner fit for a modern court system.”

A website will list upcoming cases which will be livestreamed.

The first of these will be Lagan Construction Group Limited v Scots Roads Partnership & Ferrovial Construction.

In this case, companies Scot Roads and Ferrovial are seeking to overturn an earlier ruling which concerned payments for works to upgrade motorways.

