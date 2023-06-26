Agriculture Bill ‘kicked down the road’ over independence debate, say Tories

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Agriculture Bill ‘kicked down the road’ over independence debate, say Tories

By Press Association
The Scottish Tories want the Scottish Government to publish its Agriculture Bill (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Scottish ministers have been accused of delivering a “kick in the teeth” to rural communities by opting to debate independence over upcoming agriculture legislation.

The Scottish Conservatives said farmers will want to know the contents of the Agriculture Bill after the consultation closed in December.

Rural Affairs Secretary Mairi Gougeon previously said the Bill will be introduced to Parliament “this year”, but did not clarify when.

It is expected to include aims to achieve a 31% reduction in agriculture emissions by 2032 and could include financial support for rural development and modernising tenant farming.

But on Tuesday, the Scottish Government will use its parliamentary time to lead a Holyrood debate on plans for a written constitution in the event of Scottish independence.

Rachael Hamilton, rural affairs spokeswoman for the Tories, said ministers are using the final week of the parliamentary term on “misguided priorities”.

She said: “Nothing better illustrates Humza Yousaf’s misguided priorities than wasting a chunk of the final week of the parliamentary term on an independence debate.

“It’s yet another kick in the teeth to rural Scotland that this divisive and self-indulgent debate should take precedence, yet farmers remain in the dark as the Agriculture Bill is kicked down the road again.

Rural Affairs Secretary Mairi Gougeon (Fraser Bremner/Scottish Daily Mail/PA)

“The consultation on this Bill opened last August and closed in early December, yet shamefully farmers still don’t know the contents of legislation that will hugely affect their livelihoods.”

She added: “Three months into the job, Humza Yousaf has realised that the only way he can quell the infighting in his scandal-ridden, warring party is to double down on the one issue they all agree on: trying to break up the UK.

“As a result, the real priorities of the Scottish people – the global cost-of-living crisis, NHS waiting times, and our rural way of live – are cast aside while he devotes all his energies to the SNP’s obsession.”

