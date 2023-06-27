‘Terrifying’ cancer figures show three out of 10 waiting too long for treatment

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

‘Terrifying’ cancer figures show three out of 10 waiting too long for treatment

By Press Association
A key cancer waiting times target was missed for more than three out of 10 patients, new figures showed (Rui Vieira/PA)
A key cancer waiting times target was missed for more than three out of 10 patients, new figures showed (Rui Vieira/PA)

Performance against a key cancer waiting times standard has hit a record low, with new figures showing more than three out of 10 patients not starting treatment within two months.

The Scottish Government’s target is for 95% of patients to start receiving treatment within 62 days of being referred with an urgent suspicion of cancer.

But in the first three months of 2023 that was achieved for just 69.4% of patients, down from the 71.7% that was achieved from October to December 2022.

Scottish Conservatives branded this “utterly disgraceful”, with health spokesman Dr Sandesh Gulhane stating: “These terrifying figures should be a source of shame for the SNP Government.”

The 62-day standard was not met for any cancer type – but for patients with prostate cancer, less than a third (32.6%) began getting help within 62 days, data from Public Health Scotland shows.

That compares to the 91.5% of melanoma patients who started treatment within two months.

The 62-day treatment target has not been achieved for 95% of patients since the final quarter of 2012 – more than a decade ago.

The latest figures showed none of Scotland’s 15 regional NHS boards achieved this target.

It comes after 4,220 patients were referred for cancer treatment with an urgent suspicion in the period January to March 2023, with this total down by 1% on the previous quarter.

Scottish Conservative health spokesman Dr Sandesh Gulhane said the record low performance could have a ‘devastating impact’ on patients (Fraser Bremner/Scottish Daily Mail/PA)

Dr Gulhane said: “It is utterly disgraceful that over 30% of cancer patients are not starting treatment within two months of diagnosis, despite the best efforts of dedicated clinicians. That could be having a devastating impact on their chances of survival.”

The Conservative MSP added: “The worsening trend in cancer waiting times fully exposes Humza Yousaf’s disastrous time in charge of Scotland’s NHS. In every single quarter on his watch, cancer waiting times worsened.

“Having failed upwards into the role of First Minister he cannot continue to hide behind the pandemic for these appalling waiting times. The SNP have not met their cancer waiting time for over a decade.”

Dr Gulhane added: “It is time Humza Yousaf and the SNP Government fully focused on this ticking timebomb facing cancer patients, rather than pushing their obsession with independence at every turn.”

Another target, for 95% of patients to start receiving help within 31 days of a decision being made to treat them, was also missed – though only narrowly.

This was achieved for 94% of patients, down slightly from 94.1% in the final three months of 2022.

The 31-day target was achieved by seven out of 15 health boards, being met in NHS Ayrshire and Arran, NHS Dumfries and Galloway, NHS Forth Valley, NHS Grampian, NHS Orkney, NHS Shetland and NHS Western Isles.

A Scottish Government spokesperson said: “NHS Scotland remains under pressure and this is reflected in the fact that we’re treating more patients on 62 and 31-day pathways than before the Covid-19 pandemic.

“There has been almost 800 additional cancer patients treated this quarter alone, compared to the same time pre-pandemic.

“Cancer remains a national priority, within the Scottish Government and across NHS Scotland, with urgent suspicion of cancer referrals continuing to be prioritised.

“That is why we have recently announced the new 10-year Cancer Strategy which takes a comprehensive approach to improving patient pathways, from prevention and diagnosis through to treatment and post-treatment care.”

More from The Courier

Dunfermline vice-captain Chris Hamilton played the full 90 minutes versus St Pauli. Image: SNS.
Chris Hamilton on importance of keeping Dunfermline loan stars as Pars prepare to 'kick…
McDonald received 12 years at Glasgow High Court.
'Depraved' high-risk child rapist from Forfar jailed for 12 years
Lewis Capaldi at Radio 1's Big Weekend in Dundee
Lewis Capaldi's Perth and Dunfermline gigs cancelled as star takes break from performing
Fight outside Arbroath McDonald's
Watch mass brawl outside Arbroath McDonald's as police launch probe
Lower College Hall at St Andrews University
Why new study says St Andrews University is best value for money in the…
Smith raped the youngster at the at the sports pavilion on Riverside Drive.
Dundee man raped child at waterfront landmark
Kevin McDonald in action against Celtic. Image: SNS
Kevin McDonald opens up on ‘shocking’ Dundee United outings as ex-Dundee and Scotland star…
Fife SNP MP at centre of 'plot' to oust him will quit at next…
Robin Bell plays the organ at Caird Hall which is celebrating its centenary year this year.
Caird Hall Organ celebrates centenary year
The car on its roof on the A921 between Aberdour and Burntisland.
Car flips in crash on Fife road