Humza Yousaf pays tribute to ‘steadfastly European’ Winnie Ewing

Humza Yousaf has paid tribute to “steadfastly European” former SNP MEP Winnie Ewing as he began his first overseas engagement since becoming First Minister.

Mr Yousaf is in Brussels for a brief visit that will see him speak at the European Police Centre as well as meeting with members of the EU Commission.

As his visit got under way he spoke of the impact Mrs Ewing – who was known as Madame Ecosse – had had over her lifetime, insisting she had played a “key role in shaping the perception of Scotland as a true European nation”.

First Minister @HumzaYousaf is in Brussels for his first overseas trip since taking up post. In meetings with @AmChamEU and @BritChamBxl, he discussed opportunities to increase investment into Scotland and maximise international trade. pic.twitter.com/1bcZklYyUS — First Minister (@ScotGovFM) June 27, 2023

The 93-year-old former SNP MP, MEP and MSP died last week, with her family by her side.

Speaking about her, Mr Yousaf said: “Winnie Ewing was steadfastly European, and an internationalist.

“She advocated tirelessly for Scotland’s interests as an outward-looking nation which collaborates with our European partners on common challenges and issues.

“The alliances and friendships which Winnie formed and pursued during her three parliamentary careers helped play a key role in shaping the perception of Scotland as a true European nation.”

Winnie Ewing, who was known as Madame Ecosse, died last week (David Cheskin/PA)

Mr Yousaf said that in her time as chair of the European Parliament’s Education and Culture Committee Mrs Ewing had been a “key architect” of the Erasmus scheme, which allows young people to study overseas, and which benefited “tens of thousands of young Scots” until it was ended in the wake of Brexit.

The First Minister continued: “Winnie Ewing’s support for Scotland’s place in Europe was unwavering.

“It is only fitting that as I travel to Brussels, we continue to demonstrate the value we place on our European partnerships and Scotland’s interests within the EU, especially in the aftermath of Brexit.

“Scotland has an important contribution to make to the EU in the years ahead. However, it’s abundantly clear that we can only realise our enormous potential as a nation free from Westminster control, where we can decide for ourselves what kind of country we want to be.”