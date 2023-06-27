Humza Yousaf pays tribute to ‘steadfastly European’ Winnie Ewing

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Humza Yousaf pays tribute to ‘steadfastly European’ Winnie Ewing

By Press Association
Humza Yousaf paid tribute again to Winnie ewing as he began his first overseas engagement as First Minister. (Jeff J Mitchell/PA)
Humza Yousaf paid tribute again to Winnie ewing as he began his first overseas engagement as First Minister. (Jeff J Mitchell/PA)

Humza Yousaf has paid tribute to “steadfastly European” former SNP MEP Winnie Ewing as he began his first overseas engagement since becoming First Minister.

Mr Yousaf is in Brussels for a brief visit that will see him speak at the European Police Centre as well as meeting with members of the EU Commission.

As his visit got under way he spoke of the impact Mrs Ewing – who was known as Madame Ecosse – had had over her lifetime, insisting she had played a “key role in shaping the perception of Scotland as a true European nation”.

The 93-year-old former SNP MP, MEP and MSP died last week, with her family by her side.

Speaking about her, Mr Yousaf said: “Winnie Ewing was steadfastly European, and an internationalist.

“She advocated tirelessly for Scotland’s interests as an outward-looking nation which collaborates with our European partners on common challenges and issues.

“The alliances and friendships which Winnie formed and pursued during her three parliamentary careers helped play a key role in shaping the perception of Scotland as a true European nation.”

Winnie Ewing, who was known as Madame Ecosse, died last week (David Cheskin/PA)

Mr Yousaf said that in her time as chair of the European Parliament’s Education and Culture Committee Mrs Ewing had been a “key architect” of the Erasmus scheme, which allows young people to study overseas, and which benefited “tens of thousands of young Scots” until it was ended in the wake of Brexit.

The First Minister continued: “Winnie Ewing’s support for Scotland’s place in Europe was unwavering.

“It is only fitting that as I travel to Brussels, we continue to demonstrate the value we place on our European partnerships and Scotland’s interests within the EU, especially in the aftermath of Brexit.

“Scotland has an important contribution to make to the EU in the years ahead. However, it’s abundantly clear that we can only realise our enormous potential as a nation free from Westminster control, where we can decide for ourselves what kind of country we want to be.”

