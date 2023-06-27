Matt Hancock ‘profoundly sorry’ for every death caused by Covid-19

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Matt Hancock ‘profoundly sorry’ for every death caused by Covid-19

By Press Association
Former health secretary Matt Hancock giving evidence to the UK Covid-19 Inquiry (UK Covid-19 Inquiry/PA)
Former health secretary Matt Hancock giving evidence to the UK Covid-19 Inquiry (UK Covid-19 Inquiry/PA)

Matt Hancock has said he is “profoundly sorry” for every death caused by Covid-19.

The former health secretary told the coronavirus inquiry he understood why some people would find it difficult to accept his apology though it was “honest and heartfelt”.

In a response when questioned about pandemic planning, the MP said he struggled to talk about his feelings as he blamed “doctrine” for believing the UK had things under control.

He said doctrinal failures had “consequences” in areas such as “stockpiles, testing, antivirals, contact tracing, and much more widely” when the pandemic struck in 2020.

He added that having pandemic plans focusing on flu was not the central flaw.

“By not preparing to stop a pandemic, and worse by explicitly stating in the planning that it would not be possible to stop a pandemic, a huge amount of other things that need to happen when you’re trying to stop a pandemic didn’t happen, and we had to build them from scratch when the pandemic struck,” he said.

Covid-19 pandemic inquiry
Former health secretary Matt Hancock arrives to give evidence to the UK Covid-19 Inquiry (Jonathan Brady/PA)

“For instance, large-scale testing did not exist and large-scale contact tracing did not exist because it was assumed that as soon as there was community transmission, it wouldn’t be possible to stop the spread, and therefore, what’s the point in contact tracing?

“That was completely wrong.”

Speaking about the lack of proper preparedness, he added: “I am profoundly sorry for the impact that it had, I’m profoundly sorry for each death that has occurred.

“And I also understand why, for some, it will be hard to take that apology from me.

“I understand that, I get it.

“But it is honest and heartfelt, and I’m not very good at talking about my emotions and how I feel.

“But that is honest and true.

“And all I can do is ensure that this inquiry gets to the bottom of it, and that for the future, we learn the right lessons, so that we stop a pandemic in its tracks much, much earlier.

“And that we have the systems in place ready to do that, because I’m worried that they’re being dismantled as we speak.”

Under questioning from Hugo Keith KC, lead counsel to the inquiry, Mr Hancock said the UK’s attitude of planning for the consequences of a disaster was “completely wrong”.

He tod the hearing: “The attitude, the doctrine of the UK was to plan for the consequences of a disaster.

“Can we buy enough body bags?

“Where are we going to bury the dead?

“And that was completely wrong.

“Of course, it’s important to have that in case you fail to stop a pandemic, but central to pandemic planning needs to be – how do you stop the disaster from happening in the first place? How do you suppress the virus?”

Mr Hancock listed the issues the UK faced with PPE (personal protective equipment), tests, antivirals and vaccine preparedness.

Asked what civil servants had told him about different parts of the pandemic preparedness plan, he told the inquiry: “I was told that we have plans in these areas.

“So for instance, on stockpiles, I was told that we had a very significant stockpile of PPE. And we did.

“The problem was that it was extremely hard to get it out fast enough when the crisis hit.

“I was told that we were good at developing tests, and indeed we were.

“We developed a test in the first few days after the genetic code of Covid-19 was published.

“The problem was there was no plan in place to scale testing that we could execute.

“On antivirals, we had a stockpile of antivirals for a flu, but not for a coronavirus…”

The MP said he was told that the UK was one of the best-placed countries in the world at responding to a pandemic – which also “turned out to be wrong”.

He said the World Health Organisation had also told the UK it was “the best place in the world” for preparedness.

He told Mr Keith that “you can understand that when you’re assured by the leading global authority that the UK is the best prepared in the world, that is quite a significant reassurance. That turned out to be wrong”.

Mr Hancock further told the inquiry the system was “geared towards how to clear up after a disaster, not prevent it” and this “flaw, that failure, went back years and years and was embedded in the entire system response.”

Earlier, the inquiry heard there “isn’t a day that goes by” when Mr Hancock does not think of those who died from coronavirus.

In written evidence to the inquiry, Mr Hancock said: “There isn’t a day that goes by that I do not think about all those who lost their lives to this awful disease or the loved ones they have left behind.

“My office in Parliament overlooks the National Memorial Covid Wall.

“I have visited the wall and been able to read about many of the families affected.

“I express my deepest sympathies to all those affected.”

Covid-19 pandemic inquiry
Members of bereaved families outside the Covid-19 Inquiry at Dorland House in London (Cameron Henderson/PA)

Earlier, as Mr Hancock got out of a black Jaguar 4×4 outside the inquiry building in London, widow Lorelei King, 69, held up pictures of her husband, Vincent Marzello, who died from coronavirus aged 72 in a care home in March 2020.

One poster featured an image of Mr Hancock with Ms King’s husband and was captioned: “You shook my husband’s hand for your photo op.”

The other poster featured an image of her husband’s coffin, with the caption: “This was my photo op after your ‘ring of protection’ around care homes.”

Several members of the group Covid Families for Justice waited outside for Mr Hancock’s arrival.

More from The Courier

Dunfermline vice-captain Chris Hamilton played the full 90 minutes versus St Pauli. Image: SNS.
Chris Hamilton on importance of keeping Dunfermline loan stars as Pars prepare to 'kick…
McDonald received 12 years at Glasgow High Court.
'Depraved' high-risk child rapist from Forfar jailed for 12 years
Lewis Capaldi at Radio 1's Big Weekend in Dundee
Lewis Capaldi's Perth and Dunfermline gigs cancelled as star takes break from performing
Fight outside Arbroath McDonald's
Watch mass brawl outside Arbroath McDonald's as police launch probe
Lower College Hall at St Andrews University
Why new study says St Andrews University is best value for money in the…
Smith raped the youngster at the at the sports pavilion on Riverside Drive.
Dundee man raped child at waterfront landmark
Kevin McDonald in action against Celtic. Image: SNS
Kevin McDonald opens up on ‘shocking’ Dundee United outings as ex-Dundee and Scotland star…
Fife SNP MP at centre of 'plot' to oust him will quit at next…
Robin Bell plays the organ at Caird Hall which is celebrating its centenary year this year.
Caird Hall Organ celebrates centenary year
The car on its roof on the A921 between Aberdour and Burntisland.
Car flips in crash on Fife road