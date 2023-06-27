Johnson’s ‘clear breach’ of the rules shows urgent need for reform – watchdog

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Johnson’s ‘clear breach’ of the rules shows urgent need for reform – watchdog

By Press Association
Boris Johnson was accused of breaching ministerial rules with his Daily Mail appointment (Victoria Jones/PA)
Boris Johnson was accused of breaching ministerial rules with his Daily Mail appointment (Victoria Jones/PA)

Boris Johnson’s “clear and unambiguous breach” of the rules over his Daily Mail column shows the urgent need to reform the “good chaps” approach to post-ministerial jobs, the Government has been warned.

Advisory Committee on Business Appointments (Acoba) chair Lord Eric Pickles wrote to deputy prime minister Oliver Dowden with his concerns on Tuesday.

The Conservative peer said the former prime minister’s case is a “further illustration of how out of date” the rules are, saying there must be sanctions for breaches.

The ministerial code requires those who have left the Government in the last two years to apply for advice on taking up a new appointment or role.

But the watchdog said Mr Johnson only submitted his Acoba application 30 minutes before his new job was announced in a pre-recorded video – despite being “familiar” with the rules.

“This is a clear and unambiguous breach of the Government’s rules and requirements of the ministerial code,” Lord Pickles wrote.

“Mr Johnson’s case is a further illustration of how out of date the Government’s business rules are.

“They were designed to offer guidance when ‘good chaps’ could be relied on to observe the letter and the spirit of the rules.

“If it ever existed, that time has long passed and the contemporary world has outgrown the rules.”

Lord Pickles said there is a risk of “further scandal” if ministers do not extend the advice period and introduce sanctions for non-compliance.

The watchdog, frequently accused of being “toothless” because it cannot impose sanctions, made clear it was for Mr Dowden to decide on a punishment.

“I suggest that you take into consideration the low risk nature of the appointment itself, and the need to reform the system to deal with roles in proportion to the risks posed,” Lord Pickles wrote.

The rules are in place to avoid suspicion that an appointment might be a reward for past favours and to mitigate a risk a minister could exploit privileged access to Government contacts.

Acoba quickly accused Mr Johnson of a “clear” breach of ministerial rules when news of his appointment as a regular columnist for the paper was announced on June 16.

Lord Eric Pickles
Lord Eric Pickles wrote to Oliver Dowden with his concerns (PA)

Correspondence published by the watchdog on Tuesday showed how Mr Johnson’s office put in the last-minute request for advice after his new role had been cryptically trailed on the Mail’s front page.

Shelley Williams-Walker, who followed Mr Johnson out of No 10 and into his private office before being made a dame in his resignation honours, emailed in the request at 12.31pm.

Half an hour later a pre-recorded video was tweeted by the Mail showing Mr Johnson confirming his appointment.

A response from Mr Johnson to a request for clarity from Acoba was sent less than 20 minutes before the 5pm deadline the committee set.

“I have not signed any contract or been paid,” the former MP argued.

“If you have any objection to my signing a contract in the next few weeks perhaps you could let me know.”

