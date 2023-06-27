Health Secretary announces new restrictions on NHS agency staff

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Health Secretary announces new restrictions on NHS agency staff

By Press Association
The Scottish Government has introduced new restrictions on the use of agency staff in the NHS, Health Secretary Michael Matheson told MSPs. (Jeff Moore/PA)
New restrictions on the use of agency staff have been introduced, Health Secretary Michael Matheson said, as he told MSPs how the twin pressures of inflation and high energy bills were placing a “significant strain” on the NHS.

With figures having shown that more than £26 million was spent on agency workers between December 1 2022 and February 28 this year, Mr Matheson said restrictions had been introduced “over the course of the last month”.

NHS boards are now being encouraged to use bank staff – who are on NHS contracts – rather than more expensive agency workers.

Mr Matheson told MSPs on Holyrood’s Health Committee: “In the last 12 months there has been a bit of a spike in agency staff which have been used.”

He said this was “largely a reflection of some of the significant challenges the NHS has been facing during the course of the pandemic”, adding that some of the recruitment issued being faced by NHS boards had “resulted in them making greater use of agency staff”.

The Health Secretary added: “We have applied some additional restrictions to them in the course of the last month, in order to reduce our agency spend.”

Mr Matheson stressed that overall spending on agency staff was “relatively small”, telling the committee it accounted for less than 2% of the overall NHS budget.

But he added: “We have applied some restrictions to boards to make sure they are focusing more on using bank staff where necessary.”

Health Secretary Michael Matheson told how factors such as inflation and high energy costs were placing a strain on NHS budgets (Andrew Milligan/PA)

His comments came as he said the health service was having to deal with high inflation and energy costs – saying these were “having an impact”.

Mr Matheson told the committee: “I’m not going to sit here and try to pretend our NHS doesn’t face significant challenges just now.”

But he said the Scottish Government was “well ahead of trajectory” on a spending commitment given by First Minister Humza Yousaf when he was health secretary, to increase NHS spending by 20% over the course of this parliamentary term.

Mr Matheson said: “My predecessor gave a commitment to increasing health spending in this parliamentary term by 20%. We’re actually well ahead on that. We’re well ahead of trajectory on where we should be at.”

This he said “demonstrates a determination to try to provide as much financial support as possible” as he spoke about the challenges facing the NHS.

The Health Secretary stated: “Inflation is having an impact on the NHS across a whole range of different areas, from the procurement of food, through to drugs, though to equipment, through to maintenance costs.

“All areas of the NHS by and large are impacted by inflation costs, alongside energy costs, which are having an impact.

“That is placing a very significant strain on NHS budgets as a result.”

Mr Matheson continued: “Our health service is experiencing the same challenge that other parts of the public sector are experiencing.

“We’re going through a period of austerity, which is having a direct impact on the Scottish Government’s budget.

“We’re also going through a period where we are experiencing a very significant increase in the costs associated with running public services because of inflation, and the impact that has on public service, all of which are having an impact on our budget.

“And we are still dealing with the consequences of the pandemic which means there are still costs associated with Covid-19.”

However he said with the UK Government no longer providing specific Covid funding, the Scottish Government was “having to meet that from core budgets now”.

