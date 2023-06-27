‘Woeful’ figures shows hospital delayed discharges at new record high

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

‘Woeful’ figures shows hospital delayed discharges at new record high

By Press Association
Delayed discharge increase to a new record high in 2022-23, new figures have showed (Jeff Moore/PA)
Delayed discharge increase to a new record high in 2022-23, new figures have showed (Jeff Moore/PA)

Levels of delayed discharges in the NHS have reached a new record high, with figures showing patients who were medically well enough to leave spent a total of 661,705 days in hospital last year.

That total, for 2022-23, is up by more than 22% from the previous year, when it was 540,302 and is the highest ever recorded.

The increase comes despite Deputy First Minister Shona Robison having pledged to eradicate the problem – which is also known as bed-blocking – in 2015, when she was health secretary.

Deputy First Minister Shona Robison had pledged the Scottish Government would eradicate delayed discharge when she was health secretary (Jane Barlow/PA)

Opposition parties hit out at the Scottish Government over its “utterly woeful” performance, with Labour insisting delayed discharge had “spiralled out of control”.

In 2022-23 an average of 1,813 hospital beds each day were occupied by someone who was clinically ready to be discharged – up by 23% from the average of 1,480 in 2021-22.

“The 2022-23 figure is greater than in previous years,” Public Health Scotland said in its report.

A total of 18,157 patients over the course of the year had their departure from hospital delayed last year – with this up from 17,814 in 2021-22.

Delayed discharge often occurs when patients are waiting for a care package to be put in place, or for a space to become available in a care home.

Public Health Scotland said that of the 661,705 days spent in hospital by people who were well enough to no longer be there, almost three quarters (72%) were due to either health and social care, or patient and family related reasons.

Commenting on the figures, Scottish Conservative health spokesman Dr Sandesh Gulhane said: “The SNP’s performance on delayed discharge continues to be utterly woeful.

“The now-Deputy First Minister Shona Robison promised to eradicate this practice from our hospitals over eight years ago, but successive SNP health secretaries – including the now-First Minister – have failed miserably to do so.”

The Tory MSP spoke about the “utterly devastating” impact of the problem, saying it was having a “major impact on A&E waiting times and for those waiting on vital procedures being carried out”.

Scottish Labour health spokesperson Jackie Baillie said delayed discharge had now ‘spiralled out of control’ (Fraser Bremner/Scottish Daily Mail/PA)

Scottish Labour health spokesperson Jackie Baillie hit out: “Delayed discharge in Scotland has spiralled out of control on Humza Yousaf’s watch, piling pressure on our hospitals and threatening patients’ recovery.”

She added: “Patients and workers across our health and social care system are being failed by this incompetent SNP government.

“We urgently need to support social care services and increase pay for the sector’s dedicated workers, so no-one is left languishing in hospital waiting for a care package.”

A Scottish Government spokesperson said that “over the course of the past year, our health and social care system has faced a period of sustained, extreme pressure”.

The spokesperson added: “Emerging evidence shows that people are going into hospital with less mobility, likely due to the impact of the pandemic.

“However, it is critical that those clinically fit for discharge do not remain in hospital for longer than is necessary so that people are cared for in the right setting and that vital hospital beds are there for those who need them.

“Over this past year, the Government has worked tirelessly to support the system deal with these pressures.”

This included providing additional funding to pay for hundreds of interim beds in care homes, allowing patients to leave hospital, as well as “significant additional funding” for social care, the spokesperson said.

More from The Courier

The company provided services for hundreds of elderly people in Angus. Image: Shutterstock/fizkes.
Nearly 250 Angus residents could be left without support services as care firm closes
Rod Wallace, former Dundee councillor and Conservative group leader has died aged 81.
Rod Wallace: Former Dundee city councillor dies aged 81
Arbroath High School
Inspectors brand Arbroath High School 'weak' over attainment and achievement
Russell Telford.
Unrepentant thug jailed for knocking partner's teeth out of line in Broughty Ferry
Humza Yousaf with his hand on the shoulder of protester Theresa Mallet after she disrupted his speech to the SNP independence convention in Dundee's Caird Hall.
JIM SPENCE: Hammer Humza Yousaf over Eljamel response - not how he handled Dundee…
James Anderson.
Missing Paisley teenager may have travelled to Dundee
Dunfermline vice-captain Chris Hamilton played the full 90 minutes versus St Pauli. Image: SNS.
Chris Hamilton on importance of keeping Dunfermline loan stars as Pars prepare to 'kick…
McDonald received 12 years at Glasgow High Court.
'Depraved' high-risk child rapist from Forfar jailed for 12 years
Lewis Capaldi at Radio 1's Big Weekend in Dundee
Lewis Capaldi's Perth and Dunfermline gigs cancelled as star takes break from performing
Fight outside Arbroath McDonald's
Watch delivery drivers brawl outside Arbroath McDonald's as police launch probe