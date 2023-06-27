Johnson had ‘weaknesses’ but was ‘firm’ on Brexit, says Lord Frost

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Johnson had ‘weaknesses’ but was ‘firm’ on Brexit, says Lord Frost

By Press Association
Lord David Frost acted as Boris Johnson’s Brexit negotiator (Aaron Chown/PA)
Lord David Frost acted as Boris Johnson’s Brexit negotiator (Aaron Chown/PA)

Former Brexit negotiator Lord Frost has praised Boris Johnson’s “firmness” on Brexit, as he floated the possibility of a future referendum on Rishi Sunak’s deal on the Northern Ireland Protocol.

Lord Frost admitted that the former prime minister had “weaknesses” but praised his belief in Brexit in his latest swipe at the current government, during remarks at a think-tank event.

The peer, who was appointed to the Lords by Mr Johnson and acted as his Brexit negotiator, also accused ministers of acting like the decision to leave the EU was an “awkward embarrassment”.

Speaking at the Legatum Institute on Tuesday, he called on Rishi Sunak to “double down” on the vision of the 2016 Brexit vote and the 2019 general election victory.

“The 2016 referendum was a vote for change. But then old politics, in 2017 and 2018, messed it up,” he said.

“In 2019 that vote for change was renewed. We did then finally deliver our national independence. There was a huge opportunity. But old politics is messing it up again.

“The Conservative Party may not – on current polling, will not – get a third chance.”

Lord Frost said that “steady as she goes, in the hope of that people turn against Keir Starmer, is not good enough”.

“If we are to prove that more tax, more net zero, more migration under Labour is bad for the country, we have to stop offering a version of that ourselves,” he said.

“It is also unfortunately true that the Government is doing rather little to rebut these criticisms of Brexit, which is after all its central policy, and in fact often gives the impression of regarding the whole thing as an awkward embarrassment.”

Turning later to the issue of conservative leadership in the UK, he said that Mr Johnson “undoubtedly had many weaknesses as a conservative leader”.

“One thing he did have, which was absolute firmness on Brexit and what Brexit meant, and the need not to retreat from it intellectually in any way,” he said.

Repeating his call for a referendum on the European Convention on Human Rights, he also suggested a nationwide poll on the Brexit deal agreed between London and Brussels earlier this year amid efforts to address unionist concerns over the Northern Ireland Protocol.

“In time, it will need a referendum across the UK on the Windsor Framework and the Northern Ireland Protocol, the last area where the UK Government does not have the final say on, is actually not in control of, what happens in that part of the country.”

Lord Frost was among those in attendance at a speech by American think-tank boss Kevin Roberts, who leads the free-market Heritage Foundation.

It comes as the Conservatives look beyond the next general election after months of dismal polling, with some in the party seeking inspiration from some right-wing conservative movements in the US.

Mr Roberts, who addressed a small gathering that included a number of Tory MPs including Sir John Hayes and Danny Kruger, railed against “leftists” and “elites” in his speech as he warned of the threat of illegal migration, crime, family breakdown, China and pornography addiction.

Sir Simon Clarke, a former Cabinet minister and loyal backer of Liz Truss, was among the audience and spoke briefly to defend the vision of the short-lived former prime minister.

“The Conservative Party can only recover here when we realise that there is no future in trying to rebuild the economic or social or the political consensus of 2015. Those days are gone,” he said.

“Boris Johnson knew this and Liz Truss knew this also, and it’s not a fashionable time to be associated with Liz Truss. But with mortgage rates now higher than they were last autumn, inflation proving concerningly more resilient and the people’s quality of life falling in real terms, I do believe that the case for her agenda of urgent supply-side reform is more important than ever.

“That is to say, that we build the homes that we need, the energy infrastructure we need and unlock the economic growth that we need.”

