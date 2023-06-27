Sheku Bayoh family ‘angry’ after police submissions at inquiry

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sheku Bayoh family ‘angry’ after police submissions at inquiry

By Press Association
Kadi Johnson spoke to the media outside the inquiry (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Kadi Johnson spoke to the media outside the inquiry (Andrew Milligan/PA)

The sister of Sheku Bayoh says his family has been left “angry” by lawyers representing police officers who arrested him, accusing them of “blaming Sheku for his own death”.

Those representing the officers said criticism of them was “wholly unwarranted”, with a lawyer suggesting the father-of-two was to a great extent “the author of his own misfortune”.

Earlier, the family’s legal representative said the 31-year-old was in a “mental health crisis” and should have been dealt with as a medical emergency, but he was instead met with “immediate violence” from the police.

Mr Bayoh died after he was restrained on the ground by six police officers in Kirkcaldy, Fife, on May 3 2015.

He had been seen with a knife in Kirkcaldy on the day of his death but was not in possession of it when police went to arrest him.

Sheku Bayoh inquiry
The inquiry is taking place in Edinburgh (Dan Barker/PA)

On Tuesday, participants in the inquiry into his death began giving oral submissions on the evidence heard so far.

Standing alongside other members of Mr Bayoh’s family, his sister Kadi Johnson spoke briefly to the media following the morning’s submissions.

Asked about the arguments put forward by the police representatives and whether the family’s anger was misplaced, she said: “We’re very angry to hear that.

“Because when they met Sheku he had no knife on him.

“They are blaming Sheku for his own death, but where was their duty to care?

“They did not care for Sheku when they met him in a state where he was experiencing a mental breakdown. They did not help him there.”

Roddy Dunlop KC represented the Scottish Police Federation.

On Tuesday morning he told the inquiry that criticism of the officers “wholly unwarranted” and they did their best in “terrifying” circumstances.

He dismissed claims that police could have waited before intervening, saying such a suggestion was “ludicrous”.

Sheku Bayoh death
Mr Bayoh died in 2015 (Family Handout)

Mr Dunlop said he did not dispute that Mr Bayoh was a “kind, loving, friendly” man but said “that was not the man who was on Hayfield Road” at the time of the incident.

Mr Bayoh was likely experiencing behavioural disturbance as a result of taking drugs, he said, arguing the police had to act in such a situation.

He said: “He (Mr Bayoh) was not killed by the police.

“He died because he created a situation in which he had to be restrained and where he was unable to survive lawful restraint.”

Mr Dunlop said the officers involved had been “lambasted” in the media as a result of the scrutiny they had been under for the last eight years.

Brian McConnachie KC represented Pc Alan Paton.

He said there is “not a shred of evidence” that Mr Bayoh’s race had anything to do with the incident.

Mr McConnachie said: “The death of Sheku Bayoh was an unforeseen tragedy.

“But the reality is that on the evidence put before this inquiry, he was to a very significant extent the author of his own misfortune.”

Sheku Bayoh inquiry
The Bayoh family’s representative said he was in the midst of a ‘mental health crisis’ when police engaged with him (Jane Barlow/PA)

The inquiry had earlier been told that when the father-of-two died he had the drugs MDMA and alpha-PVP in his system.

Claire Mitchell KC, who represented Mr Bayoh’s family, said racial stereotypes were used in relation to Mr Bayoh soon after his death.

She said that in the media “police sources painted an image of a large black man with stereotypical characteristics of extraordinary strength and dangerousness”.

Ms Mitchell continued: “In relation to the incident itself, Sheku was experiencing a mental health crisis and should have been dealt with as a medical emergency.”

Referring to previous evidence, she said Mr Bayoh was sprayed with incapacitants three times, struck with a baton and forced to the ground within 50 seconds of the first police car arriving at the scene on Hayfield Road.

She continued: “Sheku was brought to the ground in less than 45 seconds of the first police contact, never to get up again.”

She said none of the officers involved had been seriously injured.

Ms Mitchell added: “The process and procedures put in place to allow for assessment of a person and a mental health crisis were ignored. His safety was not considered.

“He ought to have been met with careful consideration and assessment.

“Instead, Sheku was met with immediate verbal then physical violence.”

She said the issue of race “flows as a river through this inquiry”, referring to the chief constable’s recent admission that Police Scotland is institutionally racist.

And she said the family was not given the truth in the aftermath of Mr Bayoh’s death.

The KC said: “In submissions we address where we say that some officers have not provided credible or reliable information to this inquiry, that they have lied.”

Maria Maguire KC addressed the inquiry on behalf of Police Scotland’s current chief constable, Sir Iain Livingstone.

She said the chief constable expressed “regret” over the way the family were informed.

The inquiry, before Lord Bracadale, continues.

He has said there is still more evidence to be heard and he will not be issuing an interim report.

