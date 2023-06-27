UK and EU co-operation on financial services a ‘turning point’, says Hunt

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
UK and EU co-operation on financial services a ‘turning point’, says Hunt

By Press Association
Jeremy Hunt called the signing of the memorandum an ‘important turning point’ (Jordan Pettitt/PA)
Jeremy Hunt called the signing of the memorandum an ‘important turning point’ (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

The UK and European Union have signed a deal to work closer together on financial services regulation in the latest sign of a post-Brexit thaw in relations.

Brussels’ financial services commissioner Mairead McGuinness said it was “fair to say we have turned a page” in the relationship.

The memorandum of understanding (MoU) signed by Ms McGuinness and Chancellor Jeremy Hunt will see greater co-operation between officials from the EU and the Treasury.

Belgium EU UK Finance
Chancellor Jeremy Hunt and European Commissioner for financial services Mairead McGuinness in Brussels (Virginia Mayo/AP)

Speaking alongside the Chancellor in Brussels after signing the memorandum, Ms McGuinness said the Windsor Framework deal to address concerns over Northern Ireland had helped smooth relations between the UK and EU.

“This has allowed us to move forward in a spirit of partnership, based on trust, co-operation and delivering benefits for people on both sides.

“This MoU we’ve just signed is one example of the benefits of partnership.”

The “structured co-operation” set up under the new arrangement will allow officials to discuss regulatory changes, international developments and risks to financial markets.

Mr Hunt said the signing of the memorandum was an “important turning point”.

He said it was “not the end of a process but the beginning” and the co-operation would “make a real and tangible difference” in both the UK and EU.

Mr Hunt said that the memorandum of understanding would help to support the UK and London’s role as a hub of financial services around the world.

The sector makes up more than a tenth of the British economy, being worth more than a quarter of a trillion pounds last year.

However, EU officials stressed the memorandum would not restore access to the single market or prejudge decisions on equivalence, where one side recognises the other’s regulations.

The Treasury said that the memorandum will allow the parties to “coordinate positions where appropriate on issues ahead of G7, G20 and other international meetings”.

The agreement is the latest sign of the bond between the UK and EU being repaired following the difficult period of negotiations under Boris Johnson.

Rishi Sunak and European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen have a warmer relationship, which helped steer through the Windsor Framework aimed at addressing difficulties with the Northern Ireland Protocol.

Mr Hunt’s visit was the first by a chancellor to Brussels in more than three years, despite the central importance of the City to both the UK’s economy and European financial services.

Around £11 trillion of assets were managed in the UK in 2020, just under half of which (44%) was on behalf of international investors, including those from the EU.

Chris Cummings, chief executive of the Investment Association, said: “The signing of the MoU on financial services is an important milestone.

“A close partnership between the UK and EU, which recognises the long-shared history of co-operation, is of mutual benefit and will mean a more resilient and dynamic investment management sector across Europe that benefits citizens and businesses wherever they may be located.

“Now the MoU has been confirmed, all focus must now turn to ensuring the Joint Forum on Regulatory Cooperation delivers a pragmatic, forward-looking dialogue focused on finding common solutions to common challenges.

“This includes encouraging greater retail participation in European markets, promoting international coherence in sustainability-related disclosures, and identifying how the utilisation of new technology can drive innovation across the sector.

“We look forward to working with HM Treasury and the European Commission in delivering against this goal.”

