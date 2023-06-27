New powers for Scottish SPCA will be ‘massive step forward for animal welfare’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
New powers for Scottish SPCA will be ‘massive step forward for animal welfare’

By Press Association
The Scottish Government plans to give new powers to the Scottish SPCA when investigating certain wildlife crimes (Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service/PA)
The Scottish Government plans to give new powers to the Scottish SPCA when investigating certain wildlife crimes (Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service/PA)

Plans to increase powers investigators have when dealing with wildlife crime have been hailed as a “massive step forward for animal welfare”.

The Scottish Government announced changes are planned to legislation currently going through Holyrood to bring about a “limited expansion” of the powers the Scottish Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (Scottish SPCA) has when investigating wildlife crime.

Environment minister Gillian Martin said the new powers – if approved by MSPs – would allow for the Scottish SPCA “in certain circumstances” to search, examine and seize evidence in relation to specific wildlife offences.

The Scottish Government plans to use the Wildlife Management and Muirburn Bill to bring about the changes, with Ms Martin pledging a consultation would take place over the summer.

A taskforce report had looked at the existing powers the Scottish SPCA has, with ministers agreeing with the recommendation that “further limited powers” should be provided.

Ms Martin said: “Following consideration of the (Scottish SPCA) Taskforce’s report, I can announce that I will be bringing forward provisions in the Wildlife Management and Muirburn Bill to allow for a limited extension of the SSPCA’s current powers to investigate wildlife crime.

“The powers will allow the SSPCA to – in certain circumstances – search, examine and seize evidence in connection with specified wildlife crime offences.

“We will be consulting with key stakeholders on the proposals over the summer.”

Environment minister Gillian Martin said the government would consult on the changes (Jane Barlow/PA)

Scottish Greens welcomed the planned changes, with the party’s nature spokesperson Mr Ruskell describing the move as a “massive step forward for animal welfare, and the protection of the birds and animals that we all love”.

He said: “One of the main reasons wildlife crime is so rife is because the criminals know they can get away with it. These vital new powers will make them think again.

“The Scottish SPCA does a fantastic job but, at present, it is not even allowed to gather evidence to prosecute wildlife crimes, even when they know about them.

“These powers will give them more bite and will greatly help the police in stopping those that would harm or kill our iconic species and wildlife.

“With these new powers, Scottish SPCA officers can help the police to build a case and catch perpetrators.”

