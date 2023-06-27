New powers for Scottish SPCA will be ‘massive step forward for animal welfare’

Plans to increase powers investigators have when dealing with wildlife crime have been hailed as a “massive step forward for animal welfare”.

The Scottish Government announced changes are planned to legislation currently going through Holyrood to bring about a “limited expansion” of the powers the Scottish Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (Scottish SPCA) has when investigating wildlife crime.

Environment minister Gillian Martin said the new powers – if approved by MSPs – would allow for the Scottish SPCA “in certain circumstances” to search, examine and seize evidence in relation to specific wildlife offences.

The Scottish Government plans to use the Wildlife Management and Muirburn Bill to bring about the changes, with Ms Martin pledging a consultation would take place over the summer.

A taskforce report had looked at the existing powers the Scottish SPCA has, with ministers agreeing with the recommendation that “further limited powers” should be provided.

Ms Martin said: “Following consideration of the (Scottish SPCA) Taskforce’s report, I can announce that I will be bringing forward provisions in the Wildlife Management and Muirburn Bill to allow for a limited extension of the SSPCA’s current powers to investigate wildlife crime.

“The powers will allow the SSPCA to – in certain circumstances – search, examine and seize evidence in connection with specified wildlife crime offences.

“We will be consulting with key stakeholders on the proposals over the summer.”

Environment minister Gillian Martin said the government would consult on the changes (Jane Barlow/PA)

Scottish Greens welcomed the planned changes, with the party’s nature spokesperson Mr Ruskell describing the move as a “massive step forward for animal welfare, and the protection of the birds and animals that we all love”.

He said: “One of the main reasons wildlife crime is so rife is because the criminals know they can get away with it. These vital new powers will make them think again.

“The Scottish SPCA does a fantastic job but, at present, it is not even allowed to gather evidence to prosecute wildlife crimes, even when they know about them.

“These powers will give them more bite and will greatly help the police in stopping those that would harm or kill our iconic species and wildlife.

“With these new powers, Scottish SPCA officers can help the police to build a case and catch perpetrators.”