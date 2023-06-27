A&E waiting times branded ‘intolerable’ as four-hour target missed for thousands

A&E waiting times are “intolerable”, the Scottish Conservatives have said, as the latest weekly figures show around a third of patients were not seen within the four-hour target time.

The Scottish Government’s target to see and subsequently admit, transfer or discharge 95% of patients within four hours has not been met since before the Covid-19 pandemic.

The latest Public Health Scotland figures, released on Tuesday, show for the week ending on June 18 68.4% of the 27,975 patients turning up at A&E were seen within four hours, a slight decrease from 69.6% the previous week.

A total of 2,373 patients (8.5%) waited for more than eight hours in A&E and 786 (2.8%) were there for more than 12 hours before being dealt with.

Scottish Conservative health spokesperson Dr Sandesh Gulhane said: “It’s utterly unacceptable that in high summer the already-dire waiting times in A&E are still deteriorating.

“It seems almost baked in now that, regardless of the time of year, around a third of patients can expect to wait more than four hours to be seen, which is simply intolerable.

“Our A&E departments continue to be overwhelmed due to the SNP’s dire workforce planning and Humza Yousaf’s flimsy NHS recovery plan – despite the best efforts of my dedicated colleagues on the frontline.

“It is clear that Humza Yousaf’s disastrous tenure as SNP health secretary has had a devastating impact on our NHS. Patients are bearing the brunt of his failures – we know that these waits can lead to tragic, needless loss of life.”

The Scottish Government has been contacted for comment.