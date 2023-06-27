Tory mayoral candidate Daniel Korski denies groping TV producer Daisy Goodwin

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Tory mayoral candidate Daniel Korski denies groping TV producer Daisy Goodwin

By Press Association
Downing Street has insisted No 10 is a safe environment for women (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Downing Street has insisted No 10 is a safe environment for women (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

A former Downing Street aide who is facing allegations of groping a TV producer in No 10 a decade ago said it is “disheartening” the claim has emerged during his bid to become the Tory mayoral candidate for London.

Daniel Korski said it was “categorically” untrue that he groped screenwriter Daisy Goodwin after she used articles in The Times and Daily Mail to identify the former special adviser.

In a statement posted on Twitter he said he was not aware of an official complaint being made against him.

The Conservative Party said it was not investigating the claim and Downing Street insisted No 10 was a safe environment for women.

Downing Street earlier refused to be drawn on the individual case or whether there would be a Cabinet Office investigation into Mr Korski who, at the time of the allegations, was a special adviser to then-prime minister David Cameron.

A screengrab from Daniel Korski’s Mayor for London campaign
A screengrab from Daniel Korski’s Mayor for London campaign (Korski4London/PA)

“I understand that this news may have caused concern, and I want to assure you I categorically deny any wrong-doing,” Mr Korski said in his statement.

“Politics can be a rough and challenging business. Unfortunately, in the midst of this demanding environment, this baseless allegation from the past has resurfaced.

“It is disheartening to find myself connected to this allegation after so many years, but I want to unequivocally state that I categorically deny any claim of inappropriate behaviour. I denied when it was alluded to seven years ago and I do so now.

“To be clear – nothing was raised at the time, nothing was raised with me seven years ago when this was alluded to and even now, I’m not aware that there was an official complaint.”

A Tory spokesman said: “The Conservative Party has an established code of conduct and formal processes where complaints can be made in confidence.

“The party considers all complaints made under the Code of Conduct but does not conduct investigations where the Party would not be considered to have primary jurisdiction over another authority.”

It is understood no formal complaint has been made by Ms Goodwin to Conservative Party headquarters.

The TV producer, who was behind the hit show Victoria, wrote in the Times that at the end of a meeting “the spad [special advisor] stepped towards me and suddenly put his hand on my breast”.

“Astonished, I said loudly, ‘Are you really touching my breast?’ The spad sprang away from me and I left.

Daisy Goodwin
Daisy Goodwin first revealed the allegations about an unnamed man in 2017 (PA)

“Although I suppose legally his action could be called sexual assault, I have to say that I did not feel frightened.

“I was older, taller and very possibly wiser than the spad, and having worked for the BBC in the 80s I knew how to deal with gropers.

“What I felt was surprise and some humiliation.

“I was a successful award-winning TV producer with 40 or so people working for me; this was not behaviour that I would have tolerated in my office.

“By the time I got back to work I had framed it as an anecdote about the spad who groped me in No 10.

“His behaviour was so bizarre that I couldn’t help seeing the humour in it.

“It was as if I had walked into Carry On Downing Street.”

It is not the first time Ms Goodwin has spoken about the incident, but she said that she now wanted to name Mr Korski given the fact he was in the running to become the Conservative mayoral candidate.

Asked if Mr Sunak thought it was important that allegations of harassment should be investigated, the No 10 spokesman said: “Without wanting to be drawn into specifics, I think in any walk of life, I think the Prime Minister would expect that to be the case.”

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer said Mr Korski has “clearly got to answer” questions about his alleged behaviour.

“I know very little of the detail here, other than I’ve seen the awful allegations,” Sir Keir told the New Statesman’s Politics Live Conference in central London on Tuesday.

“He has clearly got to answer those allegations, as far as I’m concerned.

“I think there will be a level of concern that yet again it is a sort of pattern of behaviour in politics.”

More from The Courier

The Inchmichael to Balbeggie road at Rait.
Teens struck by ‘unconscious’ van driver on rural Perthshire road, trial hears
The attack took place close to Merton Avenue.
Dundee teenager hospitalised after dog attack
Nicoll's Steakhouse in Perth.
Nicoll's Steakhouse in Perth teases 'exciting news' as signs go back up
SNP Transport Secretary Mairi McAllan
New Transport Secretary vague over A9 dualling timescales
St Johnstone goalkeeper Craig Hepburn has joined Cowdenbeath on loan.
Cowdenbeath sign young St Johnstone goalkeeper Craig Hepburn on season-long loan
Lewis Capaldi joins Niall Horan on stage at Radio 1's Big Weekend in Dundee.
Niall Horan reveals Lewis Capaldi chats during St Andrews visit as Scot takes break…
General view of Innis & Gunn pub in Dundee
Innis & Gunn Dundee bar shuts over 'sharp rise' in costs
The company provided services for hundreds of elderly people in Angus. Image: Shutterstock/fizkes.
Nearly 250 Angus residents could be left without support services as care firm closes
Rod Wallace, former Dundee councillor and Conservative group leader has died aged 81.
Rod Wallace: Former Dundee city councillor dies aged 81
Arbroath High School
Inspectors brand Arbroath High School 'weak' over attainment and achievement