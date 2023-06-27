Rise in patients reporting eating disorder ‘very concerning’

A rise in people reporting eating disorders to their GPs over the past five years is “very concerning”, a charity has said.

Beat, a charity which helps those affected by eating disorders, said the pandemic had led to some people developing eating disorders for the first time.

They referred to newly-published experimental data from Public Health Scotland on eating disorder presentation in the NHS.

It showed a rise of 26.7% over the last five years, going from from 16,287 in 2018 to 20,640 this year.

Tom Quinn, Beat’s director of external affairs said: “It’s very concerning but sadly not surprising that many more people in Scotland are experiencing disordered eating and eating disorder behaviours.

“The pandemic was an incredibly distressing time, as people were isolated away from friends and family, worrying for the health of others and unable to access certain foods.

“At Beat we supported over three times as many people in Scotland between 2021 and 2022 in comparison to before the pandemic, including those who developed an eating disorder for the first time, whose eating disorder worsened and those who had relapsed.”

He said the problem was likely to be under-reported and cases of binge eating disorders were not captured in the figures.

Mr Quinn added: “NHS workers are doing everything they can to support their patients but the Scottish Government must urgently invest in eating disorder services, to ensure that staff have all the resources they need.

“This must include implementing the 15 recommendations from the national review of eating disorders services, working closely with eating disorder experts and boosting funding for services to ensure that every person with an eating disorder can access treatment quickly.”