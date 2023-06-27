Barclay insists ‘personal freedom’ at heart of illness prevention approach

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Barclay insists ‘personal freedom’ at heart of illness prevention approach

By Press Association
Steve Barclay said he has a ‘deeply pragmatic’ approach as Health Secretary (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Steve Barclay has said a “belief in personal freedom” is key to the Conservative approach to illness prevention as he defended the Government’s record on healthcare.

Speaking at the Centre for Policy Studies (CPS), the Health Secretary suggested the NHS should “double down” on giving patients more control over their care.

Labour accused Mr Barclay of failing to mention the health service is now facing “potentially the most disastrous strikes in its history” in the wide-ranging speech.

The Government has also come under fire from health campaigners for delaying its promised ban on two-for-one junk food deals, but the Health Secretary defended the move on Tuesday.

“This Conservative government is giving people choice,” he told the CPS.

“We want families to have the freedom to choose which deals work best for them as they plan their weekly budgets to meet higher global food prices.

“The war in Ukraine – and the wider global economic situation – were not a factor when our proposals on buy-one-get-one-free were drawn up.”

He claimed that while allowing individual freedom over healthcare is at the heart of the Government’s strategy, a “pragmatic” approach would also sometimes involve intervention.

“It’s wrong that disposable vapes were being marketed to children when it is illegal to sell any vapes to children … That’s why we recently cracked down on underage sales with our illicit vapes enforcement squad and why we ran a call for evidence on youth vaping,” Mr Barclay said.

Steve Barclay speech to Centre for Policy Studies
Steve Barclay delivers a speech at the Centre for Policy Studies (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

“This is how I am approaching public health in my role as Health Secretary – a deeply pragmatic approach that empowers adults and better protects children. ”

His comments come after a report by The King’s Fund found the NHS is lagging behind its peers in some areas and is “not by any means where we should be”.

The service is performing poorly on healthcare outcomes across several different major disease groups and health conditions linked to avoidable mortality, according to the review.

Mr Barclay insisted the Government’s “targeted” strategy for prevention would help ensure treatments are provided on the basis of need and sought to contrast it with what he described as Labour’s “one size fits all approach”.

The Opposition said the Conservatives were “not fit to run a bath, let alone the NHS”.

A Labour spokesperson said: “The NHS is facing potentially the most disastrous strikes in its history yet the Health Secretary forgot to mention them, let alone say how he plans to resolve this dispute.”

