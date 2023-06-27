Lib Dems warn of GP retirement time bomb as ‘one in five near retirement age’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Lib Dems warn of GP retirement time bomb as ‘one in five near retirement age’

By Press Association
A receptionist sorts prescriptions at the Temple Fortune Health Centre GP Practice near Golders Green, London.
A receptionist sorts prescriptions at the Temple Fortune Health Centre GP Practice near Golders Green, London.

The Liberal Democrats have warned of a GP “retirement time bomb” after research by the party suggested one in five family doctors could be nearing the end of their career.

Some 8,000 members – or 22% – of the current fully qualified workforce are over 55 and 10% are 60 or over, according to party analysis of NHS figures.

Polling conducted last year by Pulse Today, an industry publication, showed around half – 47% – of GPs intended to retire at around 60.

GP surgery stock
The Lib Dems have voiced concern over the figures (PA)

It comes ahead of the release of the Government’s long-promised NHS workforce plan later this week.

The Lib Dems have said the figures show the plan must include clear proposals to address GP retention and recruitment issues.

Lib Dem deputy leader Daisy Cooper MP said: “Communities are facing a GP retirement time bomb that would make it even harder to get an appointment when you need one.

“GPs on the front line do an incredible job looking after their patients, but increasingly many are choosing to leave or retire early because of unmanageable workloads. It is creating a vicious cycle, with patients struggling to get an appointment while GPs are under more pressure than ever.

General Election 2019
Daisy Cooper said the level of GPs closing in on retirement could create a vicious cycle over appointments (PA)

“This week’s plans from the Government need to include a clear plan to finally recruit the extra GPs the country needs, without cutting corners, downgrading care or risking patient safety.

“That should include listening to Liberal Democrat plans to boost the number of GPs so that everyone can get a GP appointment within a week or within 24 hours if in urgent need.

“People are fed up with this Conservative government failing to deliver on the basics and driving local health services into the ground.”

