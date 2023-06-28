Steelworkers to stage protest outside Parliament

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

Steelworkers to stage protest outside Parliament

By Press Association
The the hot rolled mill at Port Talbot steelworks (Ben Wright/PA)
The the hot rolled mill at Port Talbot steelworks (Ben Wright/PA)

Hundreds of steel workers will stage a protest outside Parliament on Wednesday as new figures show almost 150,000 jobs have been lost in the industry over the past 40 years.

The GMB union said its research suggested that between 1981 and 2021, almost 80% of jobs in the entire steel sector have gone.

Workers from across the country will march from Trafalgar Square to Parliament Square calling for a “proper industrial strategy” and relief from the energy costs unions say are crippling the steel sector.

Charlotte Childs, GMB national officer, said: “Under this Government’s watch, the UK’s proud steel industry is being allowed to wither and die.

“Almost 150,000 jobs have gone – close to 80% of the entire steel workforce.

“A lack of industrial strategy and no support for crippling energy costs have left the industry at risk of ‘steel dumping’ from overseas.

“We need action know, or the industry as we know it will cease to exist.”

Roy Rickhuss, general secretary of Community, said: “Britain needs its steel industry, our country is made from it; the roads we drive, the bridges we cross, the hospitals that heal us and the schools our children learn in.

“But the UK Government must decide whether it wants a steel industry in this country.

“In the absence of Government backing, we face Britain’s proud history of steelmaking coming to an end.

“Our steel industry cannot survive if we continue to pay far more for energy than our EU competitors and it cannot decarbonise if the Government doesn’t support the transition toward Net Zero.

“Steelworkers don’t ask for handouts – simply the chance to compete on a level playing field and to protect an industry of crucial national importance.”

More from The Courier

Scott Kidd.
Sick 'carer' from Montrose cannot make new friendships without permission
Dundee manager Tony Docherty. Image: SNS.
Dundee boss Tony Docherty explains transfer market approach this summer
Paige Sharp leaves Dundee Sheriff Court.
Pregnant offender could face post-birth prison term for Arbroath crimes
Arbroath's inshore and all-weather lifeboats during the recent station open day. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Arbroath lifeboat: Community council say RNLI is 'testing town loyalty to limit'
Anxiety in Motion (AIM)’s principal teacher Jenna Yule in front of a "Welcome to AIM" sign.
The Dundee teachers helping teenagers so anxious they are housebound back to lessons
Anguished person curled up and gripping their head.
'One of the most difficult things we've ever faced': Angus parent reveals anguish of…
Benson's Bar, Dundee
Dundee bar reopening hinges on CCTV promise
A wooden table with three plates of burger and fajitas.
Tuck in to one of Dundee Restaurant Week's best deals at The Tinsmith
Family members - Marian Hopcroft (nee Eadie - Ian's daughter), Hazel Eadie (Ian's daughter), Paola McClure (David's daughter) and Gavin Eadie (Ian's son) at the Roseangle Gallery ahead of The Four Dundee Artists exhibition opening. Image: Kim Cessford/ DC Thomson.
4 Dundee Artists will showcase city's famed painters as families loan rare works to…
Ewan McGregor threw on a gold suit and blue suede shoes for a star turn in Lipstick On Your Collar. Image: Shutterstock.
Lipstick On Your Collar: Ewan McGregor was a King before he was a Star…