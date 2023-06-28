Banks have ‘questions to answer over interest rate rises for savers’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Banks have ‘questions to answer over interest rate rises for savers’

By Press Association
Work and Pensions Secretary Mel Stride acknowledged there are “questions to be asked” after months of the Bank of England steadily increasing interest rates in a bid to tackle inflation (PA)
Banks have questions to answer about how quickly interest rate rises are being passed to savers, a Cabinet minister has said.

Work and Pensions Secretary Mel Stride acknowledged there are “questions to be asked” after months of the Bank of England steadily increasing interest rates in a bid to tackle inflation.

The Bank last week raised interest rates from 4.5% to 5%, triggering fresh misery for struggling mortgage holders.

But questions have also been asked about the limited benefits that have accrued for savers.

Speaking to LBC, Mr Stride said: “There’s certainly a question to be asked about the speed at which banks pass on the benefits of these interest rates. That’s a way of saying it’s definitely something to be looking at.

The former Commons Treasury Committee chairman said: “The Chancellor (Jeremy Hunt) has had the banks in for some very serious conversations about this. The Financial Conduct Authority… also oversees that sector and is looking at exactly those kinds of issues.

“So it is something that’s right up there on the Treasury’s agenda at the moment.

“I think the general feeling is that there is a question mark hanging over whether they are passing on these benefits to savers quickly enough.

“And what I’m reassuring your listeners of is that we are absolutely looking at that.”

Mr Hunt on Monday said he was working to ensure banks move quicker on the issue after a meeting with lenders last week.

Mr Stride also expressed sympathy for Bank of England governor Andrew Bailey, who has been under fire in recent days over the failure to bring down stubbornly high inflation.

He also suggested the Bank may have moved too slowly on inflation.

“I have great sympathy with Andrew Bailey,” he said.

Bank of England governor Andrew Bailey
“The biggest challenge that the bank has found is uncertainty.”

But he told the programme: “History might judge, and perhaps is not for me on your radio show to speculate on this, but history might judge that they could have moved a bit earlier.

“But let’s see – I think the jury is a little bit out.”

