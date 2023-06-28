Rishi Sunak told to trigger general election if inflation target not met

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

Rishi Sunak told to trigger general election if inflation target not met

By Press Association
Rishi Sunak faced accusations at Prime Minister’s Questions that he ‘created’ the cost-of-living crisis (House of Commons/UK Parliament/PA)
Rishi Sunak faced accusations at Prime Minister’s Questions that he ‘created’ the cost-of-living crisis (House of Commons/UK Parliament/PA)

Rishi Sunak has faced calls to trigger a general election if he fails to hit his inflation reduction target.

The Prime Minister was described in the Commons as “literally the worst person” to be leading the country through a cost-of-living crisis because he “created it”.

Mr Sunak sought to brush off the attacks from the Labour benches during Prime Minister’s Questions on Wednesday, and criticised the Opposition’s plans for the economy, insisting he is “making difficult and tough decisions”.

He has previously pledged to halve the rate of inflation by the end of the year.

The Bank of England last week raised interest rates – adding to the mortgage misery for many – in a bid to tackle inflation, which has stuck at 8.7%.

Speaking in the Commons, Labour MP Alison McGovern (Wirral South) said Mr Sunak has promised to reduce inflation to 5% or lower by the end of the year before asking: “What will happen if he fails to meet that promise?

“Will it be yet more ranting on about the Labour Party or will it be the general election my constituents crave?”

Mr Sunak replied: “No, we’re sticking to the course of bringing inflation down.

“What the Labour Party needs to understand is that requires making difficult and tough decisions. It requires prioritising. It requires being able to say ‘no’ when people come looking, asking you to borrow more money.

“Those are the type of responsible decisions that I will make and the Conservative Government will make because they’re the right ones for the country.”

Labour former minister Sir Chris Bryant (Rhondda) earlier said: “The Prime Minister has had responsibility for the UK economy now for 1,323 days and he’s delivered…

“He’s delivered the largest national peacetime debt ever, the largest tax burden since the Second World War, the highest core inflation since 1991, the fastest interest rate rises since 1989 and the biggest fall in living standards in our history.

“So will he stop lecturing my constituents about holding their nerve, ditch the lame excuses and admit that he is literally the worst person to be leading this country through a cost-of-living crisis because as he created it?”

Mr Sunak, in his reply, said: “What do we hear from the party opposite? Only ideas that would make the situation far worse.”

He said Sir Chris has “sat there and supported” plans from Labour to borrow more money, claimed “unaffordable” union pay demands would “make the situation worse”, adding: “And (Sir Chris) has sat there and supported plans to not exploit our domestic sources of energy, imperilling our energy security.

“Those are all things that would make not just the situation worse for British families today but for years into the future.”

Plaid Cymru Westminster leader Liz Saville-Roberts said: “The Prime Minister’s solution to inflation is to push families into poverty while letting corporate profits pile up.

“The IMF (International Monetary Fund) said this week that the way to cut inflation is for companies to cut their profit margins. It’s corporate greed fuelling inflation, not workers’ need for fair pay.

“Can he explain to the one in five people in Wales facing hunger because they cannot afford to buy decent food why they must pay his price for lowering inflation?”

Mr Sunak said Chancellor Jeremy Hunt met economic regulators on Wednesday morning in a bid to “ensure fairness of pricing” and said the IMF has “strongly endorsed” the UK Government’s plans to reduce inflation.

More from The Courier

Pupils Gareth Stubbs, Rachael Watson and Chrissy Batchelor with Robertson Construction MD Doug Keillor, head teacher Andrew Dingwall and Angus Council leader Beth Whiteside mark the start of the project. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Pupils make their mark to signal start of work on new £66.5 million Monifieth…
Lord Airlie at the Glenisla games.
Lord Airlie of Cortachy: Angus landowner and friend of late Queen dies
Girls at High School of Dundee leavers' prom.
Proms in pictures: High School of Dundee Class of 2023
comedian Fred MacAulay and Martel Maxwell posing for a selfie at the Pride of Scotland Awards in Glasgow.
MARTEL MAXWELL: Loch Tay survivor and Dundee Succession star gave us a night to…
Montrose's Rory McAllister, Kane Hester and Stewart Petrie.
Stewart Petrie hails new Montrose strike duo and explains why both started on the…
Scammer perpetuating financial fraud over email.
Perth paedophile accountant jailed after trying to gain access to child to abuse
Michael Haugh.
Angus swimming pool pervert, 82, guilty of child sex abuse
The Mazda MX-5 RF.
Road Test: MX-5 RF delivers driving delight with folding metal roof that's perfect for…
Retired Bell Baxter teacher, and former referee, Harry Gould.
Brother's tribute to Fife teacher Harry Gould who died playing golf
Raith Rovers manager Ian Murray.
Ian Murray hails Raith Rovers 'man of the match' after returning star completes first…