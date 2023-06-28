Financial concerns affecting mental health of 74% of nursing students, RCN warns

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Financial concerns affecting mental health of 74% of nursing students, RCN warns

By Press Association
RCN Scotland surveyed more than 1,000 nurses (PA)
RCN Scotland surveyed more than 1,000 nurses (PA)

Almost three-quarters of nursing students say their financial situation affects their mental health, a survey suggests.

The Royal College of Nursing Scotland said many student nurses are considering leaving their courses because they can no longer afford to keep studying the profession.

It surveyed 1,046 nursing students in January and February this year.

At 99%, almost all respondents said their finances cause some level of concern.

Meanwhile, 74% said it is having a “high” impact on their mental health and 48% said it affects their physical health.

Colin Poolman, RCN Scotland director, said: “Nursing is a hugely rewarding profession and many nurses go on to enjoy a long and varied career.

“But the evidence from this survey strongly suggests that there is a danger of strangling nursing careers and aspirations before they’ve properly begun.

“The Scottish Government must sit up and listen to what nursing students are telling them in this report.

“As the report from our survey sets out, all of this means that the Scottish Government must improve financial support to show that nursing is truly a valued profession.

“With persistently high levels of registered nurse vacancies, we can’t allow more nursing students to drop out.

“We’ve also seen applications to nursing courses drop alarmingly so that not all places on university courses are being filled.

“The Scottish Government has responded by capping nursing student numbers for the next three years, but what we really need to see are efforts to make nursing an attractive profession to pursue once again.”

