Daniel Korski quits race to be Tory mayoral candidate after groping allegation

By Press Association
Daniel Korski said he was pulling out of the race ‘with a heavy heart’ (Korski4London/PA)
Daniel Korski said he was pulling out of the race ‘with a heavy heart’ (Korski4London/PA)

Daniel Korski has abandoned the contest to be the Tory candidate for the London mayoralty after a TV producer accused him of groping her a decade ago.

The Conservative said on Wednesday he was pulling out of the race “with a heavy heart” because the allegation made by television producer Daisy Goodwin was becoming a “distraction”.

Mr Korski had been resisting pressure to drop out as his supporters began distancing themselves and Downing Street described the allegation as “very serious”.

But he issued a statement announcing his exit after Ms Goodwin made a formal complaint to the Cabinet Office over the alleged sexual assault in No 10, when Mr Korski was a special adviser to then-prime minister David Cameron.

“I have decided, with a heavy heart, to withdraw from the Conservative mayoral contest,” Mr Korski said.

“I categorically deny the allegation against me. Nothing was ever put to me formally 10 years ago. Nor seven years ago when the allegation was alluded to. No investigation has ever taken place. I have been clear I would welcome and constructively participate in any investigation.

“However, the pressure on my family because of this false and unproven allegation and the inability to get a hearing for my message of ‘The London Dream’ makes it impossible for my campaign to carry on.

“The news agenda is becoming a distraction from the race and the Conservative Party.”

His exit leaves London Assembly member Susan Hall and barrister Moz Hossain as the two remaining contenders for the Tory selection to challenge to replace Sadiq Khan.

Ms Goodwin, who wrote the hit TV show Victoria, said she had been contacted by other women with “some very interesting stories” that make her “feel entirely justified” about making the allegation against Mr Korski.

