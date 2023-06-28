Chancellor has discussions over pensions and ‘driving growth in the economy’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Chancellor has discussions over pensions and ‘driving growth in the economy’

By Press Association
Chancellor Jeremy Hunt said he has met industry leaders to discuss returns for pension savers (Lucy North/PA)
Chancellor Jeremy Hunt said he has met industry leaders to discuss returns for pension savers (Lucy North/PA)

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt said he has met industry leaders to discuss how the best returns for pension savers can be achieved “while driving growth in the economy”.

Posting on Twitter on Wednesday, the Chancellor said: “UK pension pots are the largest in Europe, and the second largest in the world, at £2.5 trillion.

“But international pension funds are currently taking advantage of investments in high-growth UK companies more than UK pension funds.

“So today I met with industry leaders to discuss  how we can get the best returns for UK pensions savers, while driving growth in the economy.”

In 2021 former prime minister Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak, who was then chancellor, asked big institutional investors to consider long-term investments in UK assets to help the economy rebound following the coronavirus pandemic.

They wrote at the time: “We need an investment big bang, to unlock the hundreds of billions of pounds sitting in UK institutional investors and use it to drive the UK’s recovery.”

Jason Hollands, managing director of Bestinvest by Evelyn Partners, said: “The UK is a vibrant market for start-ups, but such businesses are invariably acquired by larger, often overseas, companies, rather than scaled up to be domestic giants, because large investors like pension schemes and insurance funds are too conservative to put money behind them.”

Mr Hollands said that however desirable it might be to the UK economy to receive more investment in these areas, “private pensions funds are not there as piggy banks for the Government to achieve its policy objectives, their purpose is to secure a decent retirement for their members”.

He suggested that the Chancellor could have to rely more on incentives “rather than the stick of forcing the hand of pension schemes”.

Mr Hollands added: “The proportion of pension fund money invested in UK companies has dwindled over many years, for a variety of reasons, including changes to accounting standards that made old-style defined benefit (DB) pensions too expensive for businesses to continue with, and which placed risk minimisation as a key priority.”

