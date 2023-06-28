Make vapes prescription-only to tackle ‘epidemic’, ministers urged

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Make vapes prescription-only to tackle ‘epidemic’, ministers urged

By Press Association
The Scottish Government is being urged to make vaping products prescription only (Nicholas T Ansell/PA)
The Scottish Government is being urged to make vaping products prescription only (Nicholas T Ansell/PA)

Scottish ministers are being urged to copy Australia and make e-cigarettes prescription only in a bid to tackle a new “epidemic of vaping” among young people.

Health campaigners at Ash Scotland made the plea amid growing concern over youngsters vaping.

It has now urged the Scottish Government to “strongly consider following Australia’s precautionary approach to e-cigarettes” by making products containing nicotine available with a prescription only.

Since October 2021, Australians have needed a prescription to legally obtain nicotine-containing vaping products, and these are only given for a period of three to six months to smokers who have tried other ways to quit and have failed.

Australia is also acting to restrict the flavours of vapes available (Daniel Leal/PA)

Professor Emily Banks, a public health specialist at the Australian National University, and Emeritus Professor Mike Daube from the faculty of health sciences at Curtin University in Western Australia, spoke about their experiences at events organised by Ash Scotland in Edinburgh.

Prof Banks said while it is up to each country to develop its own tobacco control strategies, a review she led showed that between two-thirds and three-quarters of smokers who quit managed to do so unaided.

She added: “Our review shows that e-cigarettes are harmful overall to non-smokers, especially young people.

“E-cigarettes are not an approved smoking cessation aid but, for some people, can be useful in attempts to give up tobacco – as long as they don’t use both e-cigarettes and cigarettes, which is the most common pattern.

“Evidence supports Australia’s prescription-only model for e-cigarettes, which aims to implement tighter controls to avoid vaping by non-smokers and young people, while offering targeted and supported use for people seeking to quit tobacco.”

Prof Banks said new reforms, including restrictions on flavourings, are also being introduced in Australia in a bid to “reduce the appeal of vapes to children and adolescents”.

Prof Daube said: “The Australian approach is based on evidence about what works, and concern that marketing and promotion of e-cigarettes and similar products is threatening our successes in reducing smoking.

“We are facing a new epidemic of vaping among young people, and a resurgent tobacco industry seeking to promote its novel products while doing everything it can to distract attention from the harms of cigarettes, and to prevent the measures we know will reduce smoking.

“That isn’t new – it has been a tobacco industry strategy for decades.

“That is why we need action to curb marketing of vaping products and, along with a precautionary approach on e-cigarettes, the Australian Government has announced a major new programme to reduce smoking, including new, stronger warnings – including on individual cigarettes; standardising the size of tobacco packs and products; as well as prohibiting flavours and additives.”

Leading children’s doctors in Scotland last week called on First Minister Humza Yousaf to take urgent action against the “vaping epidemic” among young people in Scotland.

Sheila Duffy, chief executive of Ash Scotland, said: “We welcome the perspectives shared by Professor Banks and Professor Daube and urge the Scottish Government to strongly consider following Australia’s precautionary approach to e-cigarettes by ensuring that, in the event of any vaping products being licensed by the MHRA in the future, they would only be made available on prescription to adults who have first tried methods to give up smoking that are known to be safe and effective.

“Tobacco remains the biggest preventable killer of people in Scotland, causing 9,000 deaths and 100,000 hospitalisations each year, and free person-centred information and advice delivered by qualified health professionals on the NHS is key to ensuring adults who want to quit tobacco have the best support to do so.

“Knowledge about e-cigarette products shared by staff working for profit-centred retailers, including vape shops, does not in any way equate to the range of medical and health expertise and proven stop smoking methods that are freely available from health professionals working for NHS Scotland’s specialist Quit Your Way services.”

A Scottish Government spokesperson said: “E-cigarettes are one of a range of tools available to help smokers quit tobacco use.

“To be licensed as a medicine, nicotine vaping products need to meet the standards expected of medicinal products.

“If successful, this would potentially allow e-cigarettes to be made available for prescription. There are currently no e-cigarettes approved for prescription.

“We are very concerned by reports of young people obtaining e-cigarettes or vaping products and have asked Ash Scotland to undertake work with young people to help them understand the risks associated with using nicotine vaping products.

“Last year we consulted on restrictions on the advertising and promotion of vaping products.

“These are aimed at reducing the visibility of vapes to children, young people and adult non-smokers.

“Any action we seek to take will build on the regulations already in place to restrict the marketing, promotion and sale of vaping products to under-18s.

“The findings from the consultation will be used to inform the refreshed Tobacco Action Plan, which is due to be published later this year.”

More from The Courier

Dundee manager Tony Docherty in pre-season training. Image: SNS.
Dundee are 'close' to new signings says Tony Docherty as he addresses Trevor Carson…
St Johnstone striker Chris Kane endured a long injury nightmare.
‘I wasn’t in a good place’: Chris Kane targets games and goals as St…
Dunfermline took on Cove Rangers at the Balmoral Stadium.
4 Dunfermline talking points as trialist grabs goal and defender returns from injury
Fire fighters at a fire at Buller Street Lochgelly. Image: Fife Jammer Locations
Fire-fighters fight blaze at a block of flats in Lochgelly
Forfar boss Ray McKinnon has been linked with Forest Green. Image: Dave Johnston / DCT Media
Forfar boss Ray McKinnon could join ex-Dundee United team-mate Duncan Ferguson at Forest Green
Jamie McCabe training with Dundee United FC
Ex-Dundee United keeper Jamie McCabe joins Brechin City
Claire D'All (28), from Monifieth, Image: Jannica Honey
Dundee and Angus disability campaigner welcomes new app for young people
The Scottish Government is being urged to make vaping products prescription only (Nicholas T Ansell/PA)
Wednesday court round-up — Prisoner death and predator jailed for breach
To go with story by Alan Richardson. Ronald Craik, accused of hit and run at Rait Picture shows; Ronald Craik, accused of hit and run at Rait. Perth Sheriff Court. Supplied by DC Thomson Date; 26/06/2023
Van driver told police he was 'overcome' by heat before horror smash in Perthshire
Arbroath RNLI winch operator Steve Findlay has walked out in protest. Image: Graham Brown/DC Thomson
Arbroath RNLI crew in crisis as departures rise over lifeboat controversy