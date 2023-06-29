Eight children from single school taken to hospital after vaping, says MP

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Eight children from single school taken to hospital after vaping, says MP

By Press Association
Ministers have pledged to close a loophole allowing retailers to give free samples of vapes to children in England (Nick Ansell/PA)
Eight children from a secondary school required hospital treatment after using electronic cigarettes, an MP has said as she urged for proper regulation and a ban on disposable vapes.

Conservative Dr Caroline Johnson said the children, who were all from a school in her constituency, were admitted to hospital “at different times over the last few months”.

The MP expressed deep concern about the accessibility and appeal of vaping products to youngsters as she emphasised the need to address the issue urgently.

Back in February, Dr Johnson presented a ten-minute rule Bill to ban the sale of disposable vapes and will lead a Westminster Hall debate on the topic on Thursday.

Speaking to the PA news agency ahead of the debate, the Sleaford and North Hykeham MP said: “A number of children in my constituency have collapsed after vaping and my understanding from the local school is that now eight children from one school in my constituency have required hospital treatment.

“Not all at the same time, at different times over the last few months, just immediately after they had been vaping.”

“These are secondary school aged children.”

Dr Johnson said a concerning picture also emerged regarding the growing addiction to vaping among children after talking to a teacher.

She said: “I was talking to a teacher from my constituency just recently who said that she has pupils in her school who are struggling to get through a double maths lesson because they need to go out and vape.

“They are vaping in their school bathrooms in between lessons. Some of them are struggling with a whole night’s sleep because they’re waking up desperate to have a vape, and so the degree to which some of our children are getting addicted to these things is really very concerning.”

Dr Johnson said the aim of her debate on Thursday will be to “get more pressure” on the Government to do something as quickly as possible.

The Tory MP will make the case for a vape tax to “both raise revenue but most specifically to make them much less accessible to our children and young people”, and for stricter regulations around their sale “like we do for alcohol”.

On her campaign to ban disposable vapes, she told PA: “The disposable vapes are the most attractive to children. A recent report published in May show that three-quarters of children who are using vapes are using disposables.

Tory MP for Sleaford and North Hykeham Dr Caroline Johnson (David Woolfall/UK Parliament_
“They are cheap, they are easily accessible. They are easy to dispose of, if you are in danger of being caught using them by an adult. They are also in pretty colours and there’s a whole range of child-friendly sort of flavours.”

Dr Johnson said that after introducing her ten-minute rule Bill, she had a meeting with Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, who “was very interested in the topic”, adding: “He is committed to ensuring that children don’t have access to vapes.”

In May, ministers pledged to close a loophole allowing retailers to give free samples of vapes to children in England amid concerns over the proportion of children trying e-cigarettes.

The Government said there will also be a review into banning retailers selling “nicotine-free” vapes to under-18s and one into the rules on issuing fines to shops that illegally sell vapes to children.

Ministers cited NHS figures from 2021 which showed that 9% of 11–15-year-olds used e-cigarettes, up from 6% in 2018.

The crackdown will also see the health risks of vaping included in relationships, sex and health education lessons, as part of the ongoing Government review of the curriculum.

Dr Johnson said: “I’m hoping to get some timeframes from the debate on how quickly they expect to be able to move, but I’m hoping they will be able to get something in pretty quickly.”

