Squeezed households raid bank and building society accounts by record £4.6bn

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

Squeezed households raid bank and building society accounts by record £4.6bn

By Press Association
Under-pressure households raided their accounts in May, withdrawing a record £4.6 billion from banks and building societies (Anthony Devlin/PA)
Under-pressure households raided their accounts in May, withdrawing a record £4.6 billion from banks and building societies (Anthony Devlin/PA)

Under-pressure households raided their accounts in May, withdrawing a record £4.6 billion from banks and building societies.

The net withdrawal figure was the highest figure since monthly records started in October 1997, according to the Bank of England’s Money and Credit report.

This was a sharp contraction compared with net deposits of £3.7 billion flowing into bank and building society accounts in April.

When savings held in NS&I accounts were also included in the total, there was a net withdrawal of £3.8 billion made from accounts in May.

The report said this was a significant fall compared with a £5.3 billion increase in April.

Alice Haine, personal finance analyst at investment platform Bestinvest said: “High street lenders have come under fire in recent days for failing to pass on interest rate rises to their customers with some accounts still offering rates as low as less than 1%.

“Despite better savings rates on the table, households raided their savings pots, withdrawing £4.6 billion from banks and building societies on net, compared to net deposits of £3.7 billion in April – the highest level of household withdrawals on record.

“While many may be dipping into savings to meet rising living costs, savers should still shop around for the best deal available to them to ensure their money is working as hard as possible.”

The annual growth rate for consumer credit, which includes borrowing using credit cards, personal loans and overdrafts, eased slightly in May, reaching 7.5%, compared with 7.6% in April.

Meanwhile, the number of mortgage approvals made to home buyers increased from 49,000 in April to 50,500 in May. Approvals for remortgaging saw a rise from 32,500 to 33,600 during the same period.

Lucian Cook, head of residential research at Savills said: “The marginal improvement in mortgage approvals for house purchase in May occurred in the run up to the recent repricing of debt.

“Even so it reflects a market which has become increasingly weighted to, and reliant upon, cash and equity rich buyers.

“The June number will be more telling given the timeline of turbulence in the mortgage markets.  

“We’d expect to see greater focus on re-mortgaging at that point.”

Jason Tebb, chief executive of property search website OnTheMarket.com said: “With approvals for house purchases, an indicator of future borrowing, edging up slightly in May, these figures indicate continued caution among buyers in light of consecutive interest rate rises and the high cost of living.

“Stubborn inflation figures point to further rate rises, making affordability even more of an issue for those buyers relying on mortgages.

“With offers regularly being made below asking price, it is crucial that sellers price correctly in the first instance as being sensitive on price will speed up the time it takes to find a buyer.”

Ranald Mitchell director of Norwich-based mortgage broker Charwin Private Clients said: “Mortgage approvals for house purchases may have increased slightly in May but we have definitely seen signs of a slowdown in June.

“There may be seasonality in this but the more likely cause is consumer confidence being hit for six by all the base rate increases.”

More from The Courier

Seth Patrick has agreed a two-year deal with Brechin City. Image: Brechin City FC.
Seth Patrick says Brechin City made him 'feel valued and wanted' in his second…
Former Glenrothes teacher and Falkland cricket legend Charlie McGarrie
Charlie McGarrie: Former Glenrothes teacher and Falkland cricket great dies
L-R Dylan Newman, Ellis Davey, Malik Paul and Michael Nwadire, the county lines drug gang caught in Dundee. Image: Met Police.
London drugs gang smashed after missing child probe in Dundee
The A9 near Dunkeld.
A9 roadworks: Drivers face disruption north of Dunkeld until early August
Forfar boss Ray McKinnon will hold talks with Forest Green. Image: SNS.
Forfar confirm Ray McKinnon approach as ex-Dundee United boss opens talks with Forest Green
Rapist taxi driver Zaveri faces prison. Image: Shutterstock.
Dundee taxi driver faces prison after preying on young passengers
The Queen Street flats would be at the heart of Broughty Ferry. Image: Gilson Gray.
Broughty Ferry plot with permission for 5 luxury flats on sale for £400k
To go with story by Jamie Buchan. Domestic assault Picture shows; Matthew Cowan. Perth Sheriff Court. Supplied by Crime and Courts Team Date; 28/06/2023
Perth football fan attacked partner in violent rage after watching team lose
The man used Instagram to extort his own daughter. Image: Shutterstock.
Arbroath paedophile extorted nude pictures from his own daughter
Graeme Strachan leaves Forfar Sheriff Court.
Tannadice staff helped police catch drink-driving DJ