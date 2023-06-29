Disability benefit processing delays should ease by summer, MSPs told

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Disability benefit processing delays should ease by summer, MSPs told

By Press Association
The devolved Adult Disability Payment benefit is a replacement for the UK Government’s Personal Independence Payment (PA)
The devolved Adult Disability Payment benefit is a replacement for the UK Government’s Personal Independence Payment (PA)

Significant delays to processing devolved disability payments should start to clear by the end of summer, MSPs have heard.

Adult Disability Payment was introduced last year as a replacement for the UK Government’s Personal Independence Payment (PIP), with most claimants receiving a decision within four months.

However figures show some claimants are waiting up to seven months to find out if there application has been approved.

Speaking to Holyrood’s Social Justice and Social Security Committee, Social Security Scotland chief executive David Wallace admitted the processing times are “unacceptable”.

However, he said the organisation is still in a “period of settling in” as staff adjust to the new systems.

He said a range of changes have been introduced, resulting in significant progress in recent weeks.

The changes include application form simplifications, using in-house health and social care practitioners to help make early decisions, and amending call-handling procedures.

He told the committee on Thursday: “We are seeing internally good progress, things that give us confidence, we’re seeing productivity starting to increase and that is driving how many decisions we have made.

“We have seen over the last couple of weeks we’re making far more decisions inside the organisation than we have ever made before – a record couple of weeks.

“The more we can do that, then the more we can cut through the head of work.

“We’re in a position where we’re hoping by the end of summer we can bring down the average waiting time.”

The service started to replace new claims for PIP across Scotland at the end of August 2022, while existing claimants are being transferred to the Scottish Government system in phases which are expected to be completed by 2025.

It is thought around 700,000 disabled people and carers will be transferred to the devolved system.

Mr Wallace also told the committee that he understands the frustrations of claimants who are relying on the cash.

He said: “I know that some of the benefits processing times are taking far longer than is acceptable.

“I absolutely share that frustration and we as an organisation are absolutely committed to giving clients decisions as quickly as possible and making sure that we have got the information required to get decisions.”

Mr Wallace also said around 96% of clients transferred to the devolved system reported the process is significantly more “compassionate” than the existing Department for Work and Pensions arrangement.

More from The Courier

Disgraced ex-Dundee surgeon Professor Eljamel. Image: DC Thomson.
NHS Tayside blamed junior staff for disgraced Dundee surgeon Eljamel's poor performance
Siblings Gill Murray, David Adamson and Dawn Macfarlane, whose family's ledger was stolen in Blairgowrie
Perthshire family's shock as thieves take cars and 'irreplaceable' family heirloom
Lisa Cairns, who is missing in Naples
Family 'extremely worried' for Dundee woman, 44, missing in Italy
Perthshire farmer Tommy Macpherson
Tommy Macpherson: Perthshire farmer dies aged 64
Arbroath FC star Ricky Little and Montrose FC boss Stewart Petrie.
Montrose boss Stewart Petrie lavishes praise on Ricky Little ahead of Arbroath star's testimonial
External view of Tigh Sona in Forgandenny
'Unique' Perthshire home with stunning views and gardens on sale for nearly £900k
Seth Patrick has agreed a two-year deal with Brechin City. Image: Brechin City FC.
Seth Patrick says Brechin City made him 'feel valued and wanted' in his second…
Former Glenrothes teacher and Falkland cricket legend Charlie McGarrie
Charlie McGarrie: Former Glenrothes teacher and Falkland cricket great dies
L-R Dylan Newman, Ellis Davey, Malik Paul and Michael Nwadire, the county lines drug gang caught in Dundee. Image: Met Police.
London drugs gang smashed after missing child probe in Dundee
The A9 near Dunkeld.
A9 roadworks: Drivers face disruption north of Dunkeld until early August