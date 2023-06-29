Yousaf: Public inquiry into disgraced surgeon Eljamel is ‘not off the table’

The Scottish Government has not ruled out ordering a public inquiry into the care given to patients by “disgraced surgeon” Professor Sam Eljamel.

With Conservatives claiming there has been a “cover-up at the highest level” into the actions of the neurosurgeon, who is no longer working in the UK, Scottish Tory leader Douglas Ross demanded a full public inquiry be held.

It comes after a former patient, who suffered lifechanging injuries after undergoing botched surgery for sciatica by the doctor, raised the issue directly with Mr Yousaf at the SNP’s independence convention last week.

Theresa Mallett, 61, from Glenrothes is amons the hundreds of patients thought to have been harmed while the doctor was working at Ninewells Hospital in Dundee.

Theresa Mallett told First Minister Humza Yousaf of the problems she had suffered when she raised the issue at the SNP independence convention (Jane Barlow/PA)

Minutes of an NHS Tayside meeting, released by the Scottish Government under Freedom of Information, revealed the health board had seen an “escalating number of complaints involving Professor Eljamel”.

But these added that the doctor had been “under significant pressure in recent years”, due to factors such as a “deterioration in the quantity and quality of junior staff support”, increase numbers of patients and the Scottish Government’s waiting times guarantee,

“During that meeting, Dr Eljamel seems to get off practically scot-free,” Mr Ross said.

Raising the issue at First Minister’s Questions at Holyrood on Thursday, the Conservative leader told how Ms Mallett and other patients “want answers” and are “demanding a public inquiry”.

He went on to challenge Mr Yousaf to tell Ms Mallett and “all the victims of Dr Eljamel why he refused to grant that public inquiry”.

Mr Yousaf stressed his sympathy for the “trauma” patients have “undoubtedly suffered at the hands of Professor Eljamel”.

And he said, while a public inquiry had not been ruled out, there may be other ways of getting answers quicker.

He also told MSPs it was “very, very unlikely” the doctor would co-operate with an inquiry.

Mr Yousaf said: “Professor Eljamel is not in this country. He is practising, I believe, as a doctor elsewhere – overseas, abroad.

“The likelihood of Professor Eljamel, I think, co-operating with any public inquiry is very, very low.”

He added: “A public inquiry hasn’t been ruled completely off the table, but what we’re seeking to do with all the victims of Eljamel is can we get them the answers they deserve in a way that is quicker, more expeditious, than going through a public inquiry?”

Mr Ross said staff at NHS Tayside also appeared to have raised concerns about the doctor back in 2009, but were “warned not to speak out”.

The Tory said: “Complaints were mounting from victims but, in many cases, were dismissed.

“Complaints were growing as well from NHS Tayside staff, who appear to have originally raised the alarm back in 2009, but health care professionals say they were warned not to speak out.

“The First Minister is saying a public inquiry is not off the table, but he needs to be clearer, he needs to say it is on the table, it is going to happen.”

Mr Ross added: “The actions of Dr Eljamel ruined people’s lives, but the actions of the health board suggest a cover-up at the highest level.

“First Minister, doesn’t this simply demand a full public inquiry?”

Mr Yousaf, a former health secretary, agreed it was an “incredibly serious issue” where “individuals have been left utterly traumatised”.

He told MSPs: “We will work with those individuals, those victims, those survivors, in order to try to get them the answers they absolutely deserve.

“Of course, a public inquiry is not ruled off the table but let’s look at how we can get them the answers they deserve as quickly as we possibly can.”