Ombudsman finds ‘culture of cover-up’ in NHS when patients are harmed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Ombudsman finds ‘culture of cover-up’ in NHS when patients are harmed

By Press Association
A report said there is a ‘culture of cover-up’ in the NHS when things go wrong (PA)
A report said there is a ‘culture of cover-up’ in the NHS when things go wrong (PA)

There is a “culture of cover-up” in the NHS and “ingrained defensiveness” when it comes to patients being harmed or suffering avoidable death, the health ombudsman said as he published a damning new report.

Rob Behrens, health service ombudsman for England, pointed to the “gaping hole” between policies aimed at improving patient safety and real-life experience on the ground, with hospitals “routinely” failing to accept their errors.

In a new study, his office pointed to “continued failures to accept mistakes” and the failure of some NHS trusts to “take accountability” for turning lessons into action.

The report found the physical harm patients suffer following mistakes is often “made worse” by “inadequate, defensive and insensitive responses” from NHS trusts, with some delaying their replies for months and years.

He told a briefing: “There is a culture of cover-up – there is no point pretending that everybody is nice and does the right thing.

Patient safety
The report is from health service ombudsman for England Rob Behrens (PA)

“Because on the basis of the evidence that I see, patients have been lied to, their care plans have been altered after they died, and there are a whole series of incidents where people do not know what went on and hospitals are reluctant to disclose this.

“You can call it what you like but it is a cover-up.”

He said such cover-ups of mistakes must be challenged and accountability “has to be at all levels”, adding “the minister has to be accountable and NHS England has to be accountable”.

He went on: “I’m having conversations with NHS England where they say ‘we don’t recognise the term avoidable harm, avoidable death, it’s not helpful’. Well excuse me, I think that is a nonsense and it has to be challenged.”

Mr Behrens’s team examined a snapshot of 22 cases of avoidable death and concluded there were four main direct causes of harm – failure of staff to make the right diagnosis, delays in giving treatment, poor communication and handover between NHS staff, and a failure to listen to the concerns of patients or their families.

The team found further harm is caused to patients and families when NHS trusts carry out poor quality investigations or no investigation at all, fail to learn, offer “inadequate” apologies, and take months and years to respond to complaints.

For most of the deaths investigated by the ombudsman, the trust involved had not even conducted a serious incident investigation.

In one clear case of a cover-up, the report said the NHS trust “did not disclose” that different assessors had given contradictory opinions on whether a delay to an operation had resulted in avoidable harm, and then did not tell the family.

In another case, a baby boy died when antibiotics were not given quickly enough and “important details” about what had happened were not given to his parents by University Hospitals Bristol and Weston NHS Foundation Trust for seven weeks.

“Staff even discussed deleting a recording made during a meeting when the parents temporarily stepped out of the room, because they realised what they had said might get the trust into difficulty,” the report said.

NHS figures suggest there are an estimated 11,000 avoidable deaths every year due to patient safety failings – though this is widely regarded as an underestimate – while thousands more patients are seriously harmed.

Cases described within the report include that of Christopher Walmsley, 44, who attended Bradford Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust but staff failed to identify he had a pulmonary embolism (a clot in the lungs).

Instead, he was diagnosed with pneumonia.

The trust’s own investigation did not find that failures in his care led to his death, however the ombudsman found his death could have been avoided.

His mother Patricia said: “He died in his bedroom and I had to hear it. My grandson was in the room next door with me and he heard it too.”

Nurse with patient
The ombudsman looked at several cases of avoidable death of patients (PA)

In another case, a patient was not monitored enough and he was not diagnosed with sepsis.

In another case, a patient in a mental health trust died there from suicide after staff failed to properly assess her risk.

Further cases included a woman who died needlessly after staff did not administer urgent medication for 27 hours despite having got her diagnosis right, and another who died of sepsis despite staff thinking it was “unlikely” they had it and not giving antibiotics.

The report also pointed out how some NHS trusts use the fact a patient has several health conditions to “minimise the impact of any failings or omissions”.

One member of a patient’s family said the trust in their case finally accepted they had made a mistake “but they weren’t sorry they’d done it, they were sorry they’d been caught”.

In a foreword to the report, Mr Behrens called for the Government to give leaders the tools to prioritise the safety of patients and to hold them accountable for doing so.

He added: “We need to see significant improvements in culture and leadership.

“However, the NHS itself can only go so far in improving patient safety. One of the biggest threats to saving lives is a healthcare system at breaking point.

“The Government says patient safety is a priority but if it means this, the NHS must be given the workforce capacity it needs.

“We need to see concerted and sustained action from Government to support NHS leaders to prioritise the safety of patients. Patient safety must be at the very top of the agenda.”

More from The Courier

small child drawing with crayons, photographed from above.
LYNNE HOGGAN: Why I won't be binning any more of my kids' drawings
A girl wrote a letter to Raith Rovers coach Tony Spencer after he died
'Hero': Schoolgirl's touching tribute to Raith Rovers coach who died aged 34
The Lord Advocate Dorothy Bain KC is arguing for the law change.
Top prosecutor seeks major change in Scottish rape trial rules
The award-winning Twa Teams, One Street podcast from the Evening Telegraph.
PODCAST: Twa Teams, One Street - Dundee United's bouncers and Dee transfer targets
Dundee United's Paul Watson, Jamie Robson and Frederic Frans applaud the fans at full time
Former Dundee United defender announces retirement — and immediately lands coaching role
Blurred shot of an Xplore Dundee bus moving through the city centre.
Xplore Dundee strike over as staff accept pay offer
First Minister Humza Yousaf in shirt sleeves, seated at a polished table as he reads through papers in front of him. The image was taken as he prepared for his speech to the SNP independence convention in the Caird Hall, Dundee.
ANDREW LIDDLE: Humza Yousaf is only deceiving himself and his shrinking band of supporters
Dundee managing director John Nelms.
Dundee fan group Dee4Life reveal 'significant distance' remains in bid for board rep after…
Raith Rovers striker Jamie Gullan missed parts of last season through injury. Image: SNS.
Increased competition in attacking areas at Raith Rovers keeps Jamie Gullan 'on his toes'
We admired the swan latte art. Image: Poppy Watson/DC Thomson.
Dundee Restaurant Week: Check out the tasty £7 deal at EH9 Espresso