Mental health strategy promises more prevention and early intervention

By Press Association
The report stressed the need to grow the mental health workforce (Gareth Fuller/PA)
There will be a stronger focus on prevention and early intervention in dealing with mental health issues, according to a new Government strategy.

The Scottish Government’s latest plan to improve mental wellbeing also acknowledges the need to grow the mental health workforce.

Ministers published the Mental Health and Wellbeing Strategy on Thursday following 18 months of consultation, with much of it focusing on “lived experience” and inequalities.

It notes that poverty is the single biggest driver of poor mental health and certain groups in society who experience discrimination can also struggle to access appropriate services.

Abortion care summit
Maree Todd said further plans will come in the autumn (Lesley Martin/PA)

A plan to grow the mental health workforce and deliver on other priorities will be published in the autumn.

Mental Wellbeing Minister Maree Todd said: “Mental health does not just mean mental illness.

“It is important that we all maintain good mental wellbeing, and that we recognise there are many underlying social determinants, circumstances and inequalities that can affect people’s mental health.

“To deliver the ambitions of this strategy, and to create real and lasting change, we will need collaboration from a wide range of partners across Scotland including health boards, integration joint boards health and social care partnerships, as well as the third sector.”

She continued: “This strategy has equalities at its heart.

“We have set out the outcomes we want to achieve so that we can be held to account for our progress and to show how this strategy is making a real difference to people’s lives.

“The accompanying delivery plan and workforce action plan will be published in the autumn and will detail the work we will take forward to achieve those outcomes.”

