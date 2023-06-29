Three Just Stop Oil protesters charged with trespass after disrupting Ashes test

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Three Just Stop Oil protesters charged with trespass after disrupting Ashes test

By Press Association
Just Stop Oil protesters on the field during day one of the second Ashes Test match (Mike Egerton/PA)
Just Stop Oil protesters on the field during day one of the second Ashes Test match (Mike Egerton/PA)

Three Just Stop Oil (JSO) protesters have been charged with aggravated trespass after invading the pitch at Lord’s during the second Ashes test.

The activists from the climate change group are alleged to have disrupted the cricket match on Wednesday.

Judit Murray, 69, Daniel Knorr, 21, and Jacob Bourne, 26, have been charged with aggravated trespass and will appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on July 31.

Metropolitan Police Superintendent Gerry Parker, said: “We will not tolerate criminal or anti-social behaviour and there are serious consequences for people who engage in criminal acts.”

JSO has been staging daily protests since April 24, disrupting high-profile events including the Chelsea Flower Show, the Gallagher Premiership rugby final at Twickenham and the World Snooker Championship, as well as holding daily slow marches on major London roads.

It is calling for an end to all new coal, oil and gas projects in the UK.

More from The Courier

small child drawing with crayons, photographed from above.
LYNNE HOGGAN: Why I won't be binning any more of my kids' drawings
A girl wrote a letter to Raith Rovers coach Tony Spencer after he died
'Hero': Schoolgirl's touching tribute to Raith Rovers coach who died aged 34
The Lord Advocate Dorothy Bain KC is arguing for the law change.
Top prosecutor seeks major change in Scottish rape trial rules
The award-winning Twa Teams, One Street podcast from the Evening Telegraph.
PODCAST: Twa Teams, One Street - Dundee United's bouncers and Dee transfer targets
Dundee United's Paul Watson, Jamie Robson and Frederic Frans applaud the fans at full time
Former Dundee United defender announces retirement — and immediately lands coaching role
Blurred shot of an Xplore Dundee bus moving through the city centre.
Xplore Dundee strike over as staff accept pay offer
First Minister Humza Yousaf in shirt sleeves, seated at a polished table as he reads through papers in front of him. The image was taken as he prepared for his speech to the SNP independence convention in the Caird Hall, Dundee.
ANDREW LIDDLE: Humza Yousaf is only deceiving himself and his shrinking band of supporters
Dundee managing director John Nelms.
Dundee fan group Dee4Life reveal 'significant distance' remains in bid for board rep after…
Raith Rovers striker Jamie Gullan missed parts of last season through injury. Image: SNS.
Increased competition in attacking areas at Raith Rovers keeps Jamie Gullan 'on his toes'
We admired the swan latte art. Image: Poppy Watson/DC Thomson.
Dundee Restaurant Week: Check out the tasty £7 deal at EH9 Espresso