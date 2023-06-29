NS&I exceeded its financing target following US banking sector uncertainty

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
NS&I exceeded its financing target following US banking sector uncertainty

By Press Association
NS&I delivered £10 billion-worth of net financing to the Government in 2022-23 but its target had been set at £6 billion with a margin of £3 billion (NS&I/PA)
Savings giant NS&I bust through its target for net financing to the Government in 2022/23 after uncertainty in the United States banking sector led to it unexpectedly receiving a flurry of high-value deposits.

Products offered by NS&I have 100% capital security, because the provider is backed by the Treasury.

NS&I delivered £10 billion-worth of net financing to the Government in 2022/23.

But its target had been set at £6 billion with a margin of £3 billion, meaning it could have been on target if it had raised £3 billion to £9 billion.

It said: “At the very end of the financial year, following uncertainty in the US banking sector, NS&I unexpectedly received a number of high-value deposits which took it over the upper end of the target range.

“In the opening months of 2023-24, NS&I saw deposits return to more normal levels.”

The savings giant has more than 24 million customers. When customers invest in NS&I products, they are lending to the Government. In return, the Government pays interest or prizes for Premium Bonds.

NS&I also has a has a duty to balance the interests of savers, taxpayers and the broader financial services sector.

The annual report for 2022/23 also showed NS&I missed its customer satisfaction target for the year, recording 74.56% against a target of 84%.

In July 2022, an additional layer of security was added to transactions. While large numbers of customers are using the new system without issue, a relatively small number experienced problems, which had a negative impact on customer satisfaction levels, NS&I said. It said it has taken action to improve performance in the coming year.

NS&I also missed service delivery measures for gender balance and employee engagement but did meet its service delivery measures relating to operational delivery, Government payment services delivery performance, digital-first, efficient administration of funds, fraud management, the Financial Ombudsman Service (FOS) and ethnic diversity.

NS&I chief executive, Dax Harkins said: “2022/23 was a year in which we delivered both for government and for savers. We made a significant contribution to the Government’s debt financing requirements, helping to pay for the essential public services on which we all rely.

“Throughout the year, we supported savers by increasing interest rates across all of our variable products, with the Premium Bonds prize fund rate increasing five times, meaning it has more than tripled. And thanks to the most recent increase earlier this month, the prize fund rate is now at a 15-year high.

“We faced some challenges at points through the year, but we are also looking to the future as we make progress on our transformation programme, which will ensure we continue to deliver for our customers and the nation for many years to come, helping us to become the most trusted savings provider in the UK.”

