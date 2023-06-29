Nigel Farage says his bank accounts have been closed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Nigel Farage says his bank accounts have been closed

By Press Association
Nigel Farage has claimed his bank accounts have been closed (Ian West/PA)
Nigel Farage has claimed his bank accounts have been closed (Ian West/PA)

Nigel Farage has claimed his bank accounts have been closed, saying life in the UK is becoming “completely unlivable”.

The former Brexit Party leader said the unnamed banking group, which he has been with since 1980, told him it was a commercial decision.

However, Mr Farage said on Twitter this amounted to “serious political persecution”, suggesting the decision was made due to his involvement in the 2016 European Union referendum.

He said in a video: “I got a phone call a couple of months ago to say ‘we are closing your accounts’, I asked ‘why’, no reason was given.

“I was told a letter would come which will explain everything, the letter came through and simply said ‘we are closing your accounts, we want to finish it all by a date’, which is around about now.

“I didn’t quite know what to make of it, I complained, I emailed the chairman, a lackey phoned me to say that it was a commercial decision, which I have to say, I don’t believe for a single moment.

“So I thought, well there we are, I’ll have to go and find a different bank, I’ve been to seven banks, asked them all ‘could I have a personal and a business account?’, and the answer has been no in every single case.

“There is nothing irregular or unusual about what I do, the payments that go in and come out every month are pretty much the same, I maintain in my business account quite a big positive cash balance, which I guess with interest rates where they are is pretty good for the bank too.”

Mr Farage, a prominent Leave campaigner, suggested this could be due to “prejudice” because the “corporate world” has probably not forgiven him for Brexit.

The former Ukip leader went on: “Without a bank account you effectively become a non-person, you don’t actually exist, it’s like the worst regimes of the mid 20th century, be they in Russia or Germany.

“You literally become a non-person and you don’t anymore actually have a right to be entitled to a bank account.

“Now there is a possibility for a fintech company that I could find some means of receiving and paying money, which could be a little bit of a lifeline, but it’s not a bank account, because I won’t be able to earn any interest on positive cash balances.

“I won’t be able to borrow money – if I need to at any point- or take out a mortgage should I so desire, that will be completely denied to me, I won’t be to have a debit card linked directly to my account.

“I won’t really be able to exist and function in a modern 21st century Britain.”

He added: “I’m beginning to think that perhaps life in the United Kingdom is now becoming completely unlivable because of the levels of prejudice against me.”

More from The Courier

Police outside the Sleeperz Hotel in Dundee after being called to a disturbance.
Woman, 35, charged after disturbance at Dundee hotel
Nigel Farage has claimed his bank accounts have been closed (Ian West/PA)
Thursday court round-up — 'Crackhead judge' and Bible verses
A Tayside Aviation plane preparing to land at Dundee Airport. Image: DC Thomson.
Tories defeated as Perth and Kinross Council votes to ban domestic flights for staff
Rural Affairs Secretary Mairi Gougeon in a navy Scottish Government gilet, standing in front of a woman shearing a sheep.
BRIAN HENDERSON: Scottish Government's Royal Highland Show performance was a poor fit for farmers
Michelle Frampton.
Perth and Kinross Council makes stand against racial hate towards Travellers
Firefighters gathered outside Perth and Kinross headquarters on Wednesday, June 28 2023.
Perth and Kinross councillors demand Holyrood meeting over fire cuts
Dunfermline assistant manager Dave Mackay. Image: Craig Brown.
Dave Mackay says Dunfermline 'definitely need players in' but will be patient
small child drawing with crayons, photographed from above.
LYNNE HOGGAN: Why I won't be binning any more of my kids' drawings
A girl wrote a letter to Raith Rovers coach Tony Spencer after he died
'Hero': Schoolgirl's touching tribute to Raith Rovers coach who died aged 34
The Lord Advocate Dorothy Bain KC is arguing for the law change.
Top prosecutor seeks major change in Scottish rape trial rules