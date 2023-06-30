Lord Goldsmith resigns from Government, accusing Sunak of ‘apathy’ on climate

A minister accused of being part of a campaign to undermine an inquiry into Boris Johnson has resigned, criticising Rishi Sunak’s “apathy” towards the climate crisis.

In a scathing letter on Friday, Lord Goldsmith accused the Prime Minister directly of being “simply uninterested” in climate issues, and said his position had been made “untenable”.

The departure comes just a day after the Tory peer was named by the Privileges Committee as one of eight parliamentarians said to have put “improper pressure” on its investigation into Mr Johnson’s partygate denials to MPs.

The cross-party panel had suggested Parliament should consider what action to take over Lord Goldsmith and seven other Conservative politicians over comments about the inquiry’s work.

It has been a privilege to have been able to make a difference to a cause I have been committed to for as long as I remember. But this govt’s apathy in the face of the greatest challenge we face makes continuing in my role untenable. Reluctantly I am therefore stepping down pic.twitter.com/KDJKN3i6ER — Zac Goldsmith (@ZacGoldsmith) June 30, 2023

Writing to Mr Sunak, the Tory peer said: “Prime Minister, having been able to get so much done previously, I have struggled even to hold the line in recent months.

“The problem is not that the Government is hostile to the environment, it is that you, our Prime Minister, are simply uninterested. That signal, or lack of it, has trickled down through Whitehall and caused a kind of paralysis.”

He added: “This Government’s apathy in the face of the greatest challenge we have faced makes continuing in my current role untenable. ”

The Foreign Office minister was criticised by the Privileges Committee on Thursday over remarks it said were part of a co-ordinated attempt to undermine its investigation into Mr Johnson’s denials over pandemic-era parties in Downing Street.

The cross-party group of MPs cited a retweet posted by the Tory peer in June which called the inquiry, which ultimately found the former prime minister deliberately misled the Commons over the scandal, a witch hunt and a kangaroo court.

“Exactly this,” he had added. “There was only ever going to be one outcome and the evidence was totally irrelevant to it.”

The committee said the Commons should consider whether the actions of MPs involved, including staunch Johnson loyalists Nadine Dorries and Sir Jacob Rees-Mogg, amounted to contempt of Parliament, as well as what further action to take.

Mr Sunak refused to answer questions about Lord Goldsmith’s resignation when asked as he left a hospital visit in Cambridgeshire on Friday.

Downing Street on Thursday said Mr Sunak had full confidence in Lord Goldsmith despite the follow-up report’s findings.

But the committee also said the upper chamber should be made aware of its findings and consider what action to take.

The Liberal Democrats said the Prime Minister should have “had the guts” to sack Lord Goldsmith the day before his ministerial resignation following his “brutal” censure.

Sarah Olney, the party’s Treasury spokeswoman, said: “This Conservative chaos is never-ending.

“Every day brings more more resignations and scandal in this depressing Westminster soap opera.

“Rishi Sunak should have had the guts to sack Zac Goldsmith yesterday when he was brutally criticised by the partygate watchdog. Sunak is clearly too weak to control his own party.”