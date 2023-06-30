Partygate sleuth Sue Gray can join Starmer’s office after six-month wait

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Partygate sleuth Sue Gray can join Starmer’s office after six-month wait

By Press Association
Sue Gray can now begin work with Sir Keir Starmer in September (Aaron Chown/PA)
Partygate investigator Sue Gray has been cleared to start as Sir Keir Starmer’s chief of staff after a six-month cooling off period from when she quit as a senior civil servant.

Whitehall’s appointments watchdog said on Friday it “shared some of the concerns” raised by Government departments over the potential risk to the Civil Service’s integrity her move to Labour poses.

But the Advisory Committee on Business Appointments (Acoba) said it had seen “no evidence” that her decision making or impartiality was “impaired” while serving in Whitehall.

Government figures had urged Acoba to impose a waiting period of a year amid anger over Ms Gray’s move to join the Labour leader after investigating Boris Johnson over lockdown breaches in No 10.

But the revolving-doors watchdog only advised a six-month pause from her last day in Whitehall, meaning she can start with Sir Keir in early September.

Sir Keir said: “I’m delighted that Sue Gray will be joining Labour as my chief of staff.

“Sue will lead our work preparing for a mission-led Labour government. She brings unrivalled experience on how the machinery of government works and is a woman of great integrity.

“Should we be privileged enough to be elected, Sue will ensure we’re able to hit the ground running. I look forward to her starting.

“I’m also grateful to Acoba for their work. We have followed the process and accept their advice.”

Labour sources said Ms Gray formally accepted the job offer on Friday after resigning in March, paving the way for the Acoba advice to be published.

Sir Keir Starmer
Government departments raised concerns over the potential risk to the Civil Service’s integrity, which Acoba, chaired by Tory peer Lord Eric Pickles, “shared”.

But its report added: “There has been no evidence provided to the committee that Ms Gray’s decision making or ability to remain impartial was impaired whilst she remained in her Civil Service role.”

The committee expressed “disappointment on the level of briefing to the media in relation to this application”.

“Briefings of this nature, wherever they stem from, are injurious to a fair and confidential process,” the report said.

Ms Gray said Sir Keir raised the possibility of joining his team when he called her in late October 2022, according to the the Acoba document.

“She said she might be open to such a possibility if she were to leave the Civil Service,” it added.

But she told the team there was no formal job offer until March 2 – the day she resigned.

The investigation into partygate compiled by Ms Gray, after it was ordered by Mr Johnson while in No 10, was published in May last year.

The Cabinet Office will publish a report on whether she broke the Civil Service code in her communications with Labour, but no retrospective punishment will be possible if she is found to have done so.

Acoba is often criticised as a “toothless” watchdog because it cannot enforce its recommendations, but Sir Keir had committed to abiding by its advice.

Along with her partygate investigation, Ms Gray has held a number of senior roles in the civil service, including leading the Cabinet Office’s propriety and ethics team.

Her final role was as second permanent secretary at the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities.

